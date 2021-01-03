US House of Representatives Elects Nancy Pelosi as Speaker

On Sunday, the opening day of the 117th US Congress, the House of Representatives voted for Nancy Pelosi to become the Speaker for a new two-year term, with 216 members handing their votes to Pelosi and 208 supporting McCarthy.
2 votes went for other candidates, among whom were House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Tammy Duckworth. 3 Representatives voted present.
Pelosi was nominated for Speaker by Jeffries as she had been expected to retain her position as Speaker. Democrats have retained contol of the House of Representatives, with a 222-211 edge over Republicans.
BREAKING: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) elected Speaker of the House. https://t.co/jsRL1HxCQT #117thCongress pic.twitter.com/yq0nIC2INe— CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2021
Kevin McCarthy, nominated for the position by House Republican Liz Cheney, was deemed to again become the Minority Leader.
Congress is also scheduled to meet for the 6 January joint session, to certify the Electoral College results of the presidential election, which saw Joe Biden win the White House - an outcome that a handful of Republican Senators have voiced their intention to object. Their chances of success, however, are estimated by most political observers to be low.
