117th US Congress Convenes for First Time in Washington DC

While the Democratic Party remains in control of the US House of Representatives, 222 seats to 211, control over the Senate is still up for grabs and will be determined by two runoff elections in Georgia on 5 January 2021.

Sputnik is live from Washington D.C., where the 117th United States Congress is meeting for the first time. The meeting traditionally begins with the swearing in of the members. Recently, the media reported that the swearing-in may be conducted in groups due to coronavirus-related safety measures.

Just like in the 116th Congress, the Democratic Party remains in control of the House of Representatives, with Steny Hoyer as the House Majority Leader and Kevin McCarthy as the House Minority Leader. Since the Democrats have control over the House, Nancy Pelosi will likely be re-elected Speaker of the House.

As for the Senate, voters in Georgia will have the last word on the fate of the upper chamber of the US Congress on Tuesday. The Georgia runoffs will be decisive in terms of who controls the Senate. Currently, Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have a 50-48 edge in the upper chamber. The runoff elections come after none of the Senate candidates secured a majority of the vote in the 2020 election there.

On Wednesday, members of the Congress are expected to certify Joe Biden as president-elect.