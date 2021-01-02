Vandals Defile Nancy Pelosi's Home With Graffiti, Pig's Head and Fake Blood, Reports Say

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home was apparently trashed by vandals on the New Year's Eve, TMZ cited police sources as saying. The sources said a police report was filed, but it's unclear if the police found the suspects.
An object resembling a pig's head and fake blood were also set up in front of her garage.
"Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi's house. Appalling. @FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring. I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up. Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left," Republican politician John Dennis, who ran against Pelosi in her congressional district said.
BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD and spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)... CANCEL RENT... WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am and police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/D3ERXteFCl— Sam Houston (@_s______h___) January 1, 2021
Photos emerged on social media, reportedly showing her house, with the garage door and driveway covered in spray-paint amid the COVID-19 relief dispute in the Congress. For months, Pelosi has demanded a large spending bill, refusing to strike a deal with the Republicans, but conceded in December.
As a result, by the end of December, Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief and government spending bill that provided $600 stimulus checks for qualified taxpayers. At the same time, the president has urged Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus payments, which Pelosi supported. The legislation passed the House but was repeatedly blocked in the Senate.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the legislation "socialism for rich people", according to The Hill’s report, adding that it had "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate".
