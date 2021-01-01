Register
08:44 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this courtroom sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, second from right, listens along with defense attorneys, from left, Marc Fernich, Michael Miller, and Martin Weinberg as Judge Richard M. Berman denies him bail during a hearing in federal court, Thursday, 18 July 2019 in New York

    Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Die? Pro-Trump Lawyer Wood Sparks Storm With a Stream of Conspiracy Tweets

    © REUTERS / Aggie Kenny
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/01/1081624958_0:283:2730:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_a2005caf8b23ad9dc7ed3250ec606b66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101011081625017-jeffrey-epstein-did-not-die-pro-trump-lawyer-wood-sparks-storm-with-a-stream-of-conspiracy-tweets/

    Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in his prison cell in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide but conspiracy theories on the subject still keep spurring online amid his association to a powerful circle of people who could have been implicated in connection to his sex trafficking activities.

    L. Lin Wood, an American attorney who propagated a number of lawsuits claiming that President Donald Trump won the re-election bid in November, has posted a bizarre conspiracy tweet on Thursday, alleging that deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein was actually alive.

    Epstein’s name resurfaced as Wood was discussing the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a former member of the US Supreme Court who passed away in 2016. It is believed that the conservative justice had died from the natural causes at his friend’s ranch, although an autopsy was not carried out at that time. Wood claimed on Wednesday that Chief Justice John Roberts was aware of the man’s upcoming passing as he was apparently “discussing Justice Scalia’s successor before the date of his sudden death”.

    He also cited a “reliable source” to suggest that “Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein.”

    “I think we can all agree that Epstein knows paedophilia,” Wood pondered on Twitter. “If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive . . . Wouldn’t that be something?”

    Apparently responding to a wave of comments his tweets had caused, he then went on to claim that the late businessman was actually not dead:

    "I am fully aware of the onslaught of attacks being made against me based on my revelations about Chief Justice John Roberts,” he tweeted on Thursday. “Before attacking me, maybe fair-minded people would first ask Roberts to tell the truth.”

    “Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive."

    Prior to that he had also questioned whether Chief Justice Roberts was “a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as initiation fee.”

    Roberts did not publicly respond to the posts, although Wood also questioned whether the chief justice was going to sue him for defamation if his  claims are baseless.

    Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier with a close circle of powerful friends and associates including British royal Prince Andrew,  Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, the Clinton family and the Trumps. He was convicted of sex offences back in 2008 but was landed with a “sweet” plea deal to serve only 13 months in custody while being able to go to work from time to time.

    Several years later, he was accused of widespread sex trafficking activities in relation to minors but died in a prison cell in August 2019, while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging but many questioned the conclusion back then, citing controversial autopsy results and a breach procedures from guards who should have been timely overseeing his cell. It was claimed that Epstein’s injuries were strongly consistent with those of homicide victims, but two cameras in front of his prison cell were not functioning at the night of his death to say anything with certainty. However, the fact of his passing was rarely questioned before, until brought up by Wood, a well-known propagator of controversial theories about US presidential election, COVID-19 pandemic and the role of Chinese government in functioning of American politics.

    Tags:
    Supreme Court, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse