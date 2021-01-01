Register
07:13 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Charges are announced against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, 2 July 2020

    British Pablo Escobar: Ghislaine Maxwell Offered to Pay for Her Own Guards in a Failed Bail Attempt

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/01/1081624594_0:272:3088:2009_1200x675_80_0_0_002558425769b606dfe2bccdca1e70af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101011081624646-british-pablo-escobar-ghislaine-maxwell-offered-to-pay-for-her-own-guards-in-a-failed-bail-attempt/

    British publishing heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in July last year, is being charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking and the grooming of minors for future sexual abuse by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. She has already been denied bail two times.

    Now-infamous socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has offered to foot the bill for guards to ensure that she does not run away from her mansion in a bid to secure bail conditions, the Mirror revealed.

    In full Pablo Escobar fashion - the drug lord who built his own ‘Club Medellin’ prison in Colombia to avoid US deportation - Maxwell’s lawyers made a generous offer to Judge Alison Nathan during the second bail hearing, but Epstein’s associate was denied the freedom anyway.

    According to Judge Nathan, it was proposed that “the defendant would be released to the custody of a family member who would serve as her third-party custodian. Furthermore, she would have on-premises security guards that she would pay for, who would prevent her from leaving at any time without prior approval”.

    A $28.5 million-bond offering also did not change the judge’s mind, according to a written ruling which revealed that the application had been turned down.

    Nathan insisted that these proposed measures were not sufficient and Maxwell remains a high flight risk. Back in July, she was already denied another $5-million-bail request by the same judge, who stated at that time that she was convinced by prosecutors’ arguments that the daughter of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell would try to escape the United States.

    Judge Nathan also was not persuaded by Maxwell’s narrative about her happy marriage to CEO Scott Borgerson and criticised the socialite for misleading the court in relation to her personal life and a state of finances.

    “She now argues that her newly revealed relationship with her spouse signals her deep affective ties in the country,” the judge reportedly said in the ruling. “But at the time she was arrested she was not living with him and claimed to be getting divorced.”

    It was earlier suggested by Maxwell’s representatives that her stepchildren with Borgerson were devastated by the scandal around their “proxy mother” and even had to be taken out of school because of all the attention.

    Is She Indeed a ‘Psychopath’ With a ‘Lack of Remorse’?

    Maxwell is facing charges for six federal crimes, which include conspiracy to entice minors and enticement of a minor, transportation of an underage women with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and several others. The charges relate to a period between 1994 and 1997, where it is alleged that Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed” to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls by helping her former beau to “recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims” which the two knew were younger than 18.

    Maxwell denies all the accusations.

    One of the couple’s alleged victim, Annie Farmer, earlier urged the judges not to grant bail to “psychopath” Maxwell, who she said “does not care about hurting others” and has “demonstrated a complete lack of remorse”.

    "Fleeing the country in order to escape once more would fit with her long history of anti-social behaviour,” Maxwell’s accuser insisted.

    The socialite’s legal team however kept insisting that her state of mental and physical health was far from perfect, as she was reportedly losing weight and hair due to “extraordinarily onerous conditions” in the Brooklyn prison. The lawyers also asked to let the woman go home over COVID-19 risks, but to no avail so far.

    Her trial is expected to take place in July 2021.

    Tags:
    bail, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse