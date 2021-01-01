Register
05:38 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view of the door to the West Wing, where the presence of a US Marine is an indication that US President Donald Trump is present in the Oval Office, one of a combination of photos made once an hour during the president's ostensible workday at the White House on 22 December 2020

    US Media Boosts Allegations of 'Chinese Bounties' For Killing of American Soldiers in Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    507
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/01/1081624073_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_47b350bf3919d78bc4a4333fd7e9140d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101011081624103-us-media-boosts-allegations-of-chinese-bounties-for-killing-of-american-soldiers-in-afghanistan/

    Earlier, Axios reported that the Trump administration was in the process of declassifying unconfirmed intelligence regarding China allegedly offering "bounties" to "non-state actors" in Afghanistan for killing American soldiers.

    On Thursday, Fox News, citing a senior Trump administration official, confirmed the report Axios released on Wednesday that US federal government officials are working to declassify what was described as "uncorroborated intelligence" that alleged that China offered bounties to so-called "non-state actors" in Afghanistan to target American soldiers.

    The unsubstantiated intelligence, initially reported by Axios, claimed that Beijing made an effort to finance "attacks on American servicemen by Afghan non-state actors by offering financial incentives or 'bounties'". According to the report, President Trump was briefed on the matter, and the White House was in the process of declassifying the unconfirmed intelligence.

    Axios sources never elaborated on who the "non-state actors" were or when the "bounties" were offered, only noting that the attempts to pay for the killing of the American soldiers were made "some time after late February".

    The outlet, however, pondered the authenticity of the "intelligence", noting that, in case the information was proved wrong, it would question both the motivation of the source and the White House's decision to declassify it.

    The reported "bounties" claims were refuted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

    "It's nothing but fake news aimed to smear China, which only indicates how crazy some people have gone to taint China's image and damage China-US relations," Wenbin said, cited by Fox News. "China pursues an independent foreign policy of peace. We have never started a war with others, not to mention paying non-state actors to attack other countries."

    The accusations against China come months after the US media lashed out at Russia in June for allegedly paying the Taliban* for killing American troops - claims that were not backed with any credible evidence and refuted by Moscow.

    As new reports contributed to the "Russian bounties" story, the Trump administration was also criticised for its reluctance to call out Russia for the unconfirmed allegations.

    Regarding the newly-emerged "Chinese bounties", Trump's Cabinet has not publicly spoken.

    Related:

    Trump Vows to 'Respond Appropriately' If Russian Bounty Allegations Proven True
    Biden Reportedly Mulls Promoting 'Taliban Bounties Story' Congresswoman to be CIA Director
    WH Reportedly Declassifies 'Unconfirmed Intel' on 'Chinese Bounties' to Afghan 'Non-State' Actors
    Tags:
    US Intelligence, Intelligence, Afghanistan, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse