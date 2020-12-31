Register
22:04 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A group of teenagers on bicycles blocks traffic and attacks an SUV at the intersection of East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Tuesday 29 December 2020.

    NYC Mayor de Blasio Slams Bike Attack on SUV as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’, Threatens ‘Consequences’

    © Photo : Twitter / @RT_com
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081622950_0:105:2000:1230_1200x675_80_0_0_4ebeb4920e077823639531a706371ddf.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012311081622830-nyc-mayor-de-blasio-slams-bike-attack-on-suv-as-absolutely-unacceptable-threatens-consequences/

    On Tuesday, in broad daylight, a group of at least 50 teenagers on bicycles blocked traffic at the intersection of East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Several videos taken from the scene show the unidentified teens surrounding and smashing at least one SUV, with a driver and his 70-year-old mother inside.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday condemned an attack on an SUV by a group of teenagers in broad daylight on Tuesday in the NYC borough of Manhattan.

    De Blasio slammed the incident as being “absolutely unacceptable”, vowing that the perpetrators of the attack will be held accountable.

    “It’s absolutely unacceptable,” de Blasio said. “You have these teenagers doing something that is just wrong, period.”

    The mayor pointed out the New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrested at least one of the teenagers involved in the attack on the vehicle, pledging that “the others will be” as well.

    “Look, we’ve got to teach our young people better all the time. It’s incumbent upon on all of us. But we also have to have consequences. So there will be consequences in this case,” de Blasio said. “I don’t want to see anything like this happen ever again in New York City.”

    On Tuesday, videos emerged online featuring a group of between 25-50 teenagers on bikes attacking, in broad daylight, a luxury BMW at the intersection of East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, with the vehicle driver inside.

    The driver of the SUV, Max Torgovnick, 36, told the New York Post on Wednesday that the teens attacked his vehicle while he and his 70-year-old mother were driving to his father’s neurology office after dropping off a donation at a nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness in the city.

    “It’s something that I never expected to happen in New York City,” said Torgovnick. “That’s something like you would see on the streets of a war zone. I never thought New York would get this bad.”

    Torgovnick told the outlet that he and his mother were afraid that the attackers “were going to break the window, get in the car, reach in, and pull us out”.

    “My only thoughts at that moment were self-defense, [that] I wanted to protect my mother and I also didn’t want to hurt anyone,” the driver said. “She was screaming, ‘We’re going to die, they’re going to kill us’.”

    Related:

    Staten Island: How Cuomo & de Blasio Pushing NYC Small Businesses Over the Cliff With COVID Measures
    Note Reportedly Written by NYC Cathedral Shooter Reveals Goal, Plans to Take Hostages
    NYC Gov. Cuomo Allegedly Among Contenders for Attorney General Pick by Biden, Report Says
    First Distribution of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Starts in NYC
    Beauty Pageant Winner Scares Away Robber in NYC After Cursing at Him in Russian
    Tags:
    attack, bikers, Bill de Blasio, Manhattan, New York City, New York, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse