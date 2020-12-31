Elderly US Man Sues State For Right to To Touch Wife Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Prior to the lockdown, the 78-year-old man, who lives in the same retirement community as his dementia-stricken wife, was able to assist his partner by brushing her hair and sometimes even her teeth. Per the new state order, he is now banned from even touching his wife.

Gary Hein, a resident of the El Castillo retirement community in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and lawyer Pierre Levy were handed a legal victory earlier this week after filing a lawsuit against the New Mexico's Department of Health (NMDOH) and its COVID-19 public health emergency order pertaining to nursing homes.

According to the lawsuit, Hein, like other New Mexicans, was denied his constitutional right when he was denied daily visits with Anna Severine, his 80-year-old wife who lives in the memory care unit of their retirement community. Hein claims the decrease in visits and lack of physical touch has accelerated her dementia-related decline.

State District Judge Matthew Wilson appeared to agree with Hein and Levy in his recent ruling, which calls on the NMDOH to revise the order's language to consider the constitutional rights guaranteed to nursing home residents and their families.

“Loss of familial association for even minimal amounts of time constitutes irreparable injury,” Wilson wrote on Monday, as reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican. “Nothing, such as video conferencing, is a substitute for in-person, physical contact with a loved one.”

Levy initially filed a complaint against NMDOH in September after he was denied to visit his dying mother who lived in a specialty care area. While her death that same month ended his case, Levy and Hein later teamed up to file this ongoing lawsuit.

Levy detailed to the Sante Fe New Mexican that the lawsuit was somewhat organic, as he ran into Hein several times over the years while visiting his mother in the memory care unit of the retirement home.

“He was frequently there and we became acquainted because he was devoted to his wife and I was devoted to my mother ... And both he and I wanted to make sure our respective family members had love, guidance and support," he said.

“The harm that Mr. Hein and Ms. Severine are suffering by being denied their right to association outweighs any burden on the Secretary to make sure that the Constitution is taken into account when executive orders are issued,” Wilson added in his ruling.

However, the secretary also has the opportunity to challenge the ruling in court.

Hein told the court that he has not given up hope that he will be able to physically meet up with his wife, even though her "life is leaving" due to dementia.

“I know if the tables were turned, she would be caring for me. She is the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” Hein told KOAT.

As of this article's publication, the NMDOH has logged 141,186 positive COVID-19 diagnoses out of 1,954,680 total novel coronavirus tests performed since the contagious disease was identified. At least 2,436 related COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state.