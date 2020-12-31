Register
20:41 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nursing home

    Elderly US Man Sues State For Right to To Touch Wife Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/70/1079567029_0:322:3069:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e5ed88ee6221f06858d8b505c74e9d12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012311081622777-elderly-us-man-sues-state-for-right-to-to-touch-wife-amid-covid-19-pandemic-/

    Prior to the lockdown, the 78-year-old man, who lives in the same retirement community as his dementia-stricken wife, was able to assist his partner by brushing her hair and sometimes even her teeth. Per the new state order, he is now banned from even touching his wife.

    Gary Hein, a resident of the El Castillo retirement community in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and lawyer Pierre Levy were handed a legal victory earlier this week after filing a lawsuit against the New Mexico's Department of Health (NMDOH) and its COVID-19 public health emergency order pertaining to nursing homes. 

    According to the lawsuit, Hein, like other New Mexicans, was denied his constitutional right when he was denied daily visits with Anna Severine, his 80-year-old wife who lives in the memory care unit of their retirement community. Hein claims the decrease in visits and lack of physical touch has accelerated her dementia-related decline.  

    State District Judge Matthew Wilson appeared to agree with Hein and Levy in his recent ruling, which calls on the NMDOH to revise the order's language to consider the constitutional rights guaranteed to nursing home residents and their families. 

    “Loss of familial association for even minimal amounts of time constitutes irreparable injury,”  Wilson wrote on Monday, as reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican. “Nothing, such as video conferencing, is a substitute for in-person, physical contact with a loved one.”

    Levy initially filed a complaint against NMDOH in September after he was denied to visit his dying mother who lived in a specialty care area. While her death that same month ended his case, Levy and Hein later teamed up to file this ongoing lawsuit. 

    Levy detailed to the Sante Fe New Mexican that the lawsuit was somewhat organic, as he ran into Hein several times over the years while visiting his mother in the memory care unit of the retirement home. 

    “He was frequently there and we became acquainted because he was devoted to his wife and I was devoted to my mother ... And both he and I wanted to make sure our respective family members had love, guidance and support," he said. 

    “The harm that Mr. Hein and Ms. Severine are suffering by being denied their right to association outweighs any burden on the Secretary to make sure that the Constitution is taken into account when executive orders are issued,” Wilson added in his ruling.

    However, the secretary also has the opportunity to challenge the ruling in court. 

    Hein told the court that he has not given up hope that he will be able to physically meet up with his wife, even though her "life is leaving" due to dementia. 

    “I know if the tables were turned, she would be caring for me. She is the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” Hein told KOAT.

    As of this article's publication, the NMDOH has logged 141,186 positive COVID-19 diagnoses out of 1,954,680 total novel coronavirus tests performed since the contagious disease was identified. At least 2,436 related COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. 

    Related:

    Deepfakes Increasingly Adopted as Propaganda & Scamming Tools, Need to Be Fought, Author Warns
    US Haunted by Prospect of Iran’s Revenge for Soleimani, General Says
    Microsoft Says Solarwinds Hackers Were Able to View Its Source Code
    NATO Reportedly Irate as 'Irresponsible' Trump 'Mishandles' Transition of Pentagon to Biden Team
    Earthquakes, Famine & Pestilence: Calamities of 2020 Draw Attention to Biblical Doomsday Prophecies
    Tags:
    coronavirus, health, elderly, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse