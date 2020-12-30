US Lawmaker Seeks Police Body Cam Video of Indian Tasered at National Park

"In a new letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt […] Chair Raul M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) requests footage from body-worn cameras used by National Park Service (NPS) officers involved in the Dec. 27 tasering of Darrell House, a Marine Corps veteran and enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and Oneida Nation, at Petroglyph National Monument," the release said on Wednesday.
House, a member of the Oneida and Navajo nations, claims he went for a stroll with his sister and his dog on Sunday afternoon at the Petroglyph National Monument, a sacred Indian site which features images carved into rocks by Native Americans hundreds of years ago, the release added.
The National Park Service released some footage from the officer’s body camera, but it is not clear whether the material satisfied Grijalva's request.
The video, now widely viewed on social media, appears to show a NPS ranger asking House for identification multiple times, with House refusing and then giving a false name and birth date. The incident escalated with House on the ground writhing from one or more taser shots.
House was not arrested but was given multiple citations, media reports said.
Grijalva and his committee are investigating multiple incidents in which National Park Police have been accused of using excessive force, including fatal shootings of two unarmed suspects, one in the state of New Mexico and another near Washington DC, according to the release.
