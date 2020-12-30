Register
23:07 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coronavirus: On November 16, 2020, US biotech company Moderna announced a vaccine against COVID-19 that is 94.5% effective. Montreal, November 16, 2020

    Three Moderna Vaccine Shipments to Texas Held Back From Distribution Due to Temperature Issues

    © REUTERS / David Himbert
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/13/1081507393_0:0:3641:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fb5fba4b7ccc22db07c8b6039d7966cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012301081614975-three-moderna-vaccine-shipments-to-texas-held-back-from-distribution-due-to-temperature-issues/

    Earlier this month, American biotechnology company Moderna announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized its vaccine in the US. Under this emergency use authorization, the messenger RNA (mNA) vaccine can now be distributed to people aged 18 years or older in the US.

    Three shipments of Moderna’s vaccine were delayed from distribution after it was discovered that they may not have maintained a stable temperature before arriving in Texas last week, Bloomberg first reported. 

    The three vaccine shipments were originally supposed to be delivered ahead of Christmas. However, it’s unclear how many total doses were affected by the temperature issue. The federal government has already replaced the shipments, the outlet also reported.

    The Texas Department of State Health Services has also noted that the vaccine delays have created the perception that a small number of vaccine doses have been administered, although that is not the case, Bloomberg reported.

    “Some of the shipments for week 2 were delayed and were not received by providers until Monday and Tuesday of this week,” health department spokeswoman Lara Anton told Bloomberg.

    Problems with data systems used by hospitals to track shots given might also make the progress of vaccination seem slower than it really is.

    “It’ll look like there’s [a] vaccine sitting on the shelf when it’s actually been administered,” added Carrier Kroll, vice president of advocacy, quality and public health at the Texas Hospital Association.

    The Texas incident is not the first obstacle that the US has faced in its efforts to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of the year. 

    Earlier this month, 50 vials of the Moderna vaccine had to be disposed of at the Advocate Aurora Health medical center in Grafton, Wisconsin, after a hospital employee failed to return the vials to a storage freezer.

    "We learned that about 50 vials of Moderna vaccine were inadvertently removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight," an Advocate Aurora spokesperson told TMJ4 at the time. "While some of the vaccine was administered to team members on December 26 within the approved 12-hour post-refrigeration window, unfortunately, most of it had to be discarded due to the temperature storage requirements necessary to maintain its viability."

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the vaccine must be stored at temperatures between negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit and 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

    In an email to NPR, vaccine researcher Margaret Liu explained that the Moderna vaccine must be frozen to ensure that the mRNA, which gives instructions to cells to make a piece of the spike protein of the coronavirus, remains stable. The spike protein is found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and is used by the pathogen to enter cells.

    "Everything happens more slowly as you lower the temperature," Liu explained. 

    "So your chemical reactions — the enzymes that break down RNA — are going to happen more slowly,” Liu added.

    The US government has already purchased 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine so far.

    Related:

    US Authorises Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
    US Health Officials Discard 50 Vials of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Over 'Human Error'
    ‘Step to the Plate’: Fauci Urges Americans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine as Moderna Rollout May Start Soon
    First Distribution of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Starts in NYC
    Moderna Expects Its Vaccine to Be Effective Against New Variants of Coronavirus
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Texas, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse