Register
21:35 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020.

    McConnell: Democrats’ $2,000 Stimulus Check Bill Has ‘No Realistic Path to Quickly Pass the Senate’

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081614734_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_fe8ae469ac501c9fef79de23a6aa507c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012301081614555-mcconnell-democrats-2000-stimulus-check-bill-has-no-realistic-path-to-quickly-pass-the-senate-/

    After the US House of Representatives passed a measure to increase the second round of stimulus checks to $2,000, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) quickly shut down efforts in the Republican-held chamber to vote on the measure, instead introducing his own bill that tied the increase to two issues widely objected to by Democrats.

    McConnell informed his fellow congressional lawmakers on the Senate floor Wednesday that the Democratic measure to increase the dollar amount of previously approved federal stimulus checks wouldn’t be taken up anytime soon. 

    The Republican leader stressed that the measure has “no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate,” as his priority in the chamber is the vote on overriding US President Donald Trump's veto of the 2021 defense bill. He added that the Senate is “not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democratic rich friends who don't need the help."

    Late Tuesday, hours after McConnell rejected a vote on the House-passed bill to enlarge the federal checks by $1,400, the Kentucky official put forward a measure that offered the financial boost; however, he linked the funding to a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and the commission of a study that would examine allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

    In sum, the inclusion of the repeal and the study effectively kills any chances of struggling Americans being given $2,000 to help with pandemic-related setbacks. 

    McConnell vowed that the Senate chamber “is not going split apart the three issues that President Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them.”

    Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters that Senate Republicans “are in denial of the hardship the American people are experiencing now, health wise, financially and every way” by blocking the funding legislation.

    Although the US Congress had initially cleared $600 stimulus checks to go out to Americans, a push to increase the dollar amount to $2,000 gained new traction after Trump decried the approved amount as “ridiculously low.” The commander-in-chief also indicated that the COVID-19 relief was a “disgrace” in a video address last week.

    Related:

    US Senators Reportedly Warn Pacific Ally Over China's 'Cut-Price' Bid on Undersea Cable Project
    Trump Rips McConnell, GOP Senators for 'Not Fighting' for Him Amid ‘Biggest Scam in US History’
    McConnell Says US Senate Will Vote to Override Trump Veto of Defence Bill Wednesday
    US Senator to Join House Republicans in Objecting to Electoral College Results, Statement Says
    Tags:
    economic stimulus, fiscal stimulus, stimulus, relief, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse