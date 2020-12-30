Bike-Riding Teenagers Attack Car With Medical License Plates in NYC - Videos

Several videos emerged online on Wednesday, showing a group of bike-riding teenagers attacking a stopped car in Manhattan, New York City.
Some of the attackers punched the car, which had medical license plates, and one hit a window with a bike. The youngsters jumped on the SUV's hood, and one of the attackers climbed onto the windshield and appeared to attempt to break it.
— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) December 30, 2020
— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) December 30, 2020
None of the attackers has been identified and nothing is known about the driver and a passenger.
All comments
Show new comments (0)