US Senator to Join House Republicans in Objecting to Electoral College Results, Statement Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he would object to the results of the Electoral College when Congress convenes on 6 January to validate President-elect Joe Biden's victory, joining dozens of House Republicans in a plan to challenge the results.

"Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard," Hawley said via Twitter. "I will object on January on their behalf."

Hawley's plan to object during the certification process on 6 January clears the path for Republicans to force debate and vote on states' Electoral College results.

A member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate must file an objection in writing to force a debate and vote to challenge any state's Electoral College results. However, a majority of lawmakers in both the House and Senate would have to vote to uphold the objection.

In a separate statement, Hawley alleged that some states failed to follow their own election laws and accused social media giants like Twitter of interfering in this year's presidential election in support of Biden.

Moreover, Hawley said Congress should at least investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to strengthen the security of the US elections.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on 14 December after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for 20 January.