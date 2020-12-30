Register
13:57 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    B-29 Superfortress bombers, file photo.

    Georgia GOP Senator Raises Eyebrows Online After Comparing Runoff Race to WWII and Korean War

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/03/1078330369_0:182:3002:1870_1200x675_80_0_0_fcd4421a80da0f8fb545ccd2cdbed71f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012301081610478-georgia-gop-senator-raises-eyebrows-online-after-comparing-runoff-race-to-wwii-and-korean-war/

    No candidate for either of Georgia's two senate seats won an outright majority on 3 November, triggering a runoff vote to be held 5 January. Republicans control the Senate by a 50-48 seat margin, with two seats held by Democrat-leaning independents. For the GOP to keep their majority, they would have to win one or both of the seats up for grabs.

    Georgia Senator David Perdue, the Republican fighting to keep his seat in next week's runoff, has compared the senate runoff election in his state to World War II and the Korean War (1950-1953).

    "We've never had a race like this. We know the eyes of the state are on [fellow Georgia Senator] Kelly Loeffler and me, holding the line here against the leftist socialist agenda that the Democrats seem to be bent on", Perdue said, speaking to Fox News on Tuesday night.

    The incumbent senator suggested that elements of this "Democratic agenda" include the Green New Deal, Medicare for all. and defunding the police, (all of which are supported by the party's left wing, but which Joe Biden has said publicly he doesn't support).

    "Every generation has a moment of truth; my dad's was in World War II and Korea…The eyes of America, and I think the eyes of every future generation, are on us right now here in Georgia. And our responsibility is to not let them down", Perdue said.

    "If we gain these two seats and hold these two seats in Republican hands, we can block what these Democrats are trying to do and protect what President Trump has accomplished over the last four years", the senator added.

    Perdue's remarks raised eyebrows online, with viewers recalling that Biden was a centrist Democrat opposed to most of the things the senator talked about. Some also pointed out that it was Trump fighting to get $2,000 cheques in COVID relief to Americans, and that the incumbent president has built up a diplomatic rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whom Biden has referred to as a "thug" and a "dictator".

    Purdue is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, while his fellow GOP senator Loeffler is battling Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock. Both politicians have expressed support for Biden, and the president-elect has appeared in their campaign ads.

    Stalin
    © Photo : State Central Museum of Modern Russian History
    Twitterati Taken Aback as Rasmussen Pollster Drops 'Stalin's Quote' in Tweet on US Election
    Loeffler made similarly fiery remarks against her opponent Warnock earlier this month, telling Fox News that she and Purdue were "the firewall to socialism in this country" and saying the reverend was a "Marxist".

    Recent polling shows both sets of candidates running neck and neck.

    The US entered the Second World War after the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour by militarist Japan, with Nazi Germany and fascist Italy declaring war on Washington shortly thereafter. In Korea, the US and a coalition of mostly Western states joined forces with US-installed South Korean President Syngman Rhee to fight the North Koreans and the Communist Chinese.

    Related:

    Historic Kim-Trump Summit Begins: Will the Korean War Finally End?
    Last Surviving Soviet Ace of Korean War Opens Up on Clandestine Ops Against US Air Force
    South Korean President Hopes for Cooperation With US on Declaring End to Korean War
    Will K-Pop's BTS Lose Chinese Fans After 'Hated' Remarks on Korean War?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse