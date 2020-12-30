Bomb Threat in Leavenworth, Washington State Prompts Evacuations - Photos

An evacuation was ordered in downtown Leavenworth, Washington State, after a man told a 911 dispatcher that he had put an explosive device in a rubbish bin, local Seattle channel KOMO News reported citing local authorities.
— Christian Saez (@cjjsaez) December 30, 2020
The area was searched by police and sniffer dogs, and later a bomb squad arrived in the area to deal with the suspected explosive device.
— Christian Saez (@cjjsaez) December 30, 2020
Social media users took to Twitter to say how amazed they were to learn that such a small town - a population of 2,010 and built in a Bavarian style - was being evacuated because of a bomb threat, especially during the Christmas holidays.
— 🖤 𝔏𝔬𝔲𝔠𝔦𝔣𝔢𝔯 🖤 (@batsbatsbatsX) December 30, 2020
— 🇵🇷🧜🏻♀️ Coquito SZN 🧜🏻♀️🇵🇷 (@sirenaboricua11) December 30, 2020
This bomb threat comes days after a man detonated a blast in downtown Nashville, an explosion that left three people injured on Christmas Day and causes damage to dozens of buildings.
All comments
Show new comments (0)