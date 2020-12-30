Nikki Haley Warns 'Woke Left' Will 'Stifle Free Speech' With Joe Biden as US President

Nikki Haley is no stranger to criticising the left and US President-elect Joe Biden, who, according to her previous statements is "good for Iran and ISIS [Daesh], great for Communist China, and he's a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologise, abstain, and abandon our values".

As the Biden administration is in the process of taking over the White House, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley continues to accuse the incoming president of being influenced by the "woke left", suggesting the Democratic Party will pursue a socialist economic policy that "threatens the future of every American".

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley warned that "With Biden as Pres, we should all be worried about the woke left", claiming the latter "will stifle free speech in the name of 'freedom' & enact discriminatory policies in pursuit of 'equality' & do it with a vision that has no resemblance to the America we know & love".

In a series of tweets by Haley on Tuesday, she slammed "liberal elites" for being "conquered" by the "woke left", who, according to her, demand freedom, but want to suppress anyone who disagrees with them.

"Liberal elites have been conquered by the 'woke'. They demand freedom, but want to silence & control anyone who disagrees with them. They demand equality, but want to build a new society based on discrimination. They are set on using the full force of govt to achieve their vision", Haley tweeted.

She also took a shot at "Big Tech" who, as she put it, is "censoring conservative voices & forcing its leftist views on society".

The left is forcing its anti-American worldview into classrooms. It's taking over corp boardrooms, pushing businesses to make decisions based on politics & not what’s best for consumers & communities.Big Tech is censoring conservative voices & forcing its leftist views on society — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 29, 2020

Earlier, Haley in several tweets argued that socialism "went mainstream" in 2020 and urged to start a fight against this "dangerous ideology" that may come with new president Joe Biden.

The left believes that government knows best. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that when govt dictates how the economy is run, Americans suffer.

With the Biden admin set to take power, now is the time to renew the fight for capitalism.https://t.co/LTttKqJIZj — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 28, 2020

This isn't the first time the former US ambassador has slammed Biden and the "woke left". Since departing the Trump administration in late 2018 , she has been helping raise funds for Republican congressional candidates. In a speech at the Republican National Convention she blamed Democrats for "turning a blind eye toward riots and rage".

Haley isn's the only one raising concerns over the "woke left". US President Donald Trump has repeatedly characterised Joe Biden as a "Trojan horse" who presents himself as a moderate politician but if elected, would turn America into a "socialist nightmare", constantly claiming the former Delaware senator is "owned by the radical left".