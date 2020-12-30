Register
03:10 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 29, 2020

    Biden Will Reportedly Cut Trump Nuclear Modernisation Program, Stick to Arms Control

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081604637_0:0:2748:1547_1200x675_80_0_0_79645f6c8f7dc1705317780ad55ea900.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012301081604666-biden-will-reportedly-cut-trump-nuclear-modernisation-program-stick-to-arms-control/

    Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he hoped that the incoming US administration would acknowledge that an extension of the New START treaty would serve the security interests of both two countries as well as the international community.

    US President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly mulling cutting Trump's US nuclear modernization program, instead emphasizing arms control, CNN reported Tuesday, citing several sources from the transition office and an "outside advisor" to the incoming administration.

    According to the report, Biden and his team will look into the $1 trillion nuclear modernization program and examine whether the development of new weapon warrants the expense, while specifically mulling a reduction of Pentagon spending in nuclear modernization strategy. 

    Sources also told CNN that Biden will attempt to reverse the efforts of the Trump administration to develop a new nuclear warhead. 

    Regarding the New START treaty set to expire 16 days after the Democrat takes office, the Biden administration is likely to greenlight a short-term extension of the agreement and then approach Moscow for more substantive talks, according to one source.

    Reports on Biden's plans on US nuclear modernization and arms control come as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted earlier this week that the extension of the New START treaty serves the security interests of both Russia and the US.

    "Judging by statements for the media, the team of President-elect Biden, unlike our previous partners in this dialogue, is not interested in making the New Start hostage to its ambitions and trying to 'force' obviously unrealistic positions. If this is true, which we are yet to learn, then chances to reach agreement on extending the deal before it expires in February 2021 still exist," Lavrov told Sputnik.

    Biden, a known advocate of non-proliferation, wrote in a March essay for Foreign Affairs that he would "pursue extension of the New START treaty, an anchor of strategic stability between the United States and Russia, and use that as a foundation for new arms control arrangements".

    The New START agreement, which caps the two countries' nuclear warheads and delivery system stockpiles, was signed in 2010 by former Russian and American Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, and is set to expire in early February 2021.

    The Trump administration did not appear to move toward negotiations on an extension of the treaty, suggesting instead that both sides freeze all warhead stockpiles to prolong the agreement.

    “President Trump has made clear that the New START Treaty by itself is not a good deal for the United States or our friends or allies,” current US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in October, criticising the deal for what he characterized as a failure to cap Russia's nuclear arsenal.

    Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, responding to the new conditions, said that "the US needs verification for verification's sake", requesting that Washington drop its "monitoring demand" in response for Moscow's previous "two concessions": agreeing to a one-year extension of New START and a one-year warhead-level freeze.

    Related:

    US to Rejoin JCPOA for Further Talks If Iran Resumes Compliance With Nuclear Deal, Biden Says
    Lavrov: Extended New START Will Help Int'l Security Unless Biden Makes Deal Hostage to US Ambitions
    Incoming Biden Administration to Review Costly US Nuclear Weapons Programs - Report
    Tags:
    nuclear program, arms control, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse