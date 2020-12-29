COVID Variant Earlier Found in UK is Discovered in Colorado, Governor Reveals

Earlier in December, a new coronavirus strain, said to be more contagious, was discovered in the United Kingdom, prompting new tougher anti-COVID measures in the country as other nations moved to close borders with the UK.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday announced that the state has registered the coronavirus variant that was earlier discovered in the United Kingdom.

"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK", Polis tweeted. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

According to the Governor's office, the individual that was infected with a new COVID variant is "a male in his 20s" and has no travel history. He is currently in self-isolation until cleared by public health officials, and he has no close contacts identified so far.

​According to Polis, "a thorough investigation" has been launched by public health officials into the new COVID variant case - the first one detected in the United States.

The novel coronavirus strain was first discovered in the United Kingdom and said to be more contagious and rapidly replacing other versions of the virus.

Shortly after it had been found across the UK, multiple nations decided to temporarily suspend air travel with the country.

The new strain has also been reported in multiple countries, including Denmark, Australia, Canada, Germany, the UAE, the Netherlands and many others.