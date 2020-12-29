Former Co-Worker Reportedly Says Alleged Nashville Bomber Had Anti-Cop History

Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, resident, was the sole fatality of the detonation of his RV in the city's downtown area. The blast injured at least eight other individuals and damaged dozens of buildings, including an AT&T transmission building housing connection points for regional internet and wireless communications.

As federal authorities attempt to piece together the events leading up to the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tom Lundborg, a former of co-worker of the accused bomber, told the Daily Beast on Monday that Warner had a love for marijuana and dislike for authority when he was employed as a technician for A.C.E. Alarms in the 1970s.

“I worked with Tony as his helper. I kind of looked up to him. He was kind of a hippie. Had long hair, a 'Magnum, P.I.' mustache,” Lundborg told The Daily Beast. “He was a smart, cocky kind of guy. I rode around with him all day every day — during the summers, at least for a couple years.”

Lundborg detailed that his father, who owned A.C.E. Alarms, would even go out drinking with Warner.

“He was a little guy, the silent type, but nice-looking to girls ... My dad would go to dive bars with him. He was popular with the females in there, you could just tell," he said.

Lundborg also revealed that he has already spoken to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about Warner's dislike for law enforcement.

“I hate cops. They’re all corrupt,” he recounted Warner saying in the '70s. “Never trust a cop.”

Warner's DNA, as well as a matching ID number for the RV, quickly tied the 63-year-old to the incident. However, a motive for the blast remains unknown.

These photos were taken in #Nashville at the blast site. #FBI and #ATF Evidence Response Teams (ERT) continue to process the scene of the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, TN. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/zhit76L1k5 — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 29, 2020

Prior the explosion, a 15-minute audio warning was played from the vehicle's speakers.

"Obviously, the audio from the vehicle warning people that an explosion was imminent, the opportunity to clear the area, certainly gives you that insight that the possibility was that he had no intention of harming anyone but himself, but that obviously plays into our investigation. It does appear that the intent was more destruction than death," David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), told NBC News' "Today" on Monday.

"That’s all still speculation at this point as we continue in our investigation with all of our partners."

Watch @craigmelvin’s full interview with David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, about the latest developments in the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/QbUolYLSkN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 28, 2020

"We may never find out the exact reason behind the activity that took place," Rausch added. While evidence and investigative interviews may provide authorities with possibilities, it will be difficult to define a clear motive with the suspect dead.

Reports from sources familiar with Warner have suggested that the incident could be linked to his possible disdain for 5G technology or interest in "lizard people" conspiracy theories.

Neighbor Rick Laude told the Associated Press that he spoke to Warner a few days before the incident and jokingly asked the 63-year-old whether Santa was going to bring him something good for Christmas.

“Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me,” Warner reportedly replied.