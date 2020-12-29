Register
21:07 GMT29 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to face reporters as Senate Republican leaders hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020

    McConnell Swats Down Quick Senate Vote on Larger Relief Checks, Promises ‘Process’ for Consideration

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081330088_0:252:3101:1996_1200x675_80_0_0_4f2ae527ee575d413d1695a3b40682c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012291081603567-mcconnell-swats-down-quick-senate-vote-on-larger-relief-checks-promises-process-for-consideration/

    Following months of legislative debate, US President Donald Trump has sent back a new COVID-19 relief bill, urging Congress to include larger payments to struggling families. However, the $2,000 amount he has proposed is larger than the $1,200 Democrats proposed before being argued down to $600 by Republicans.

    As debate raged in the US Senate on Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rejected pleas for a quick vote on adding Trump’s proposed changes.

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) both urged a quick, unanimous consent vote on Trump’s requested increase of COVID-19 relief payments to families from $600 to $2,000, but McConnell rejected the move, giving an ambiguous answer on whether the issue would even get a vote.

    Noting the president "would like further direct financial support for American households” as well as an amendment removing Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act and a probe of the November 3 election Trump still has not conceded to having lost, McConnell said, "This week, the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus.”

    Originally introduced in May as a $2.2 trillion bill, McConnell’s stern rejection of another COVID-19 stimulus measure put the effort on “pause” until Democrats re-introduced an updated version in September. However, compromise after compromise has seen the bill whittled down to $900 billion and the direct payments to Americans halved from $1,200, as happened with the first relief bill in March, to just $600.

    However, McConnell’s primary concern this week is overriding Trump’s veto of another huge spending bill, the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which funds the Pentagon. He has set up a Wednesday vote on the override, which requires two-thirds of the Senate instead of a simple majority; the House of Representatives voted to override on Monday.

    ​Sanders, who voted against the NDAA on its first pass through Congress, pledged to slow down the override voting process until McConnell agreed to hold a vote on the $2,000 direct payment increase as well -  a gambit that has so far failed.

    Related:

    'Err on the Side of Helping People': AOC Bashes Opponents of $2,000 Direct COVID-Relief Payments
    Despite Victory, Biden Complains of Continued Transition ‘Obstruction’ by Pentagon, Budget Office
    Twitterquake as Mitch McConnell Blocks Quick Senate Vote For $2,000 Stimulus Checks
    Tags:
    US Senate, Mitch McConnell, vote, veto, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), relief aid, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse