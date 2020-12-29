737 MAX Aircraft Takes Off for First Flight in US Skies Since Grounding

American Airlines Flight 718 took off from Miami International Airport at 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT) for New York’s LaGuardia Airport, broadcast coverage showed. Brazil's airline Gol had previously resumed flights of the 737 MAX earlier in December.
The US Federal Aviation Administration allowed the airplane to fly again last month, after grounding it nearly two years following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 passengers and crew. All 737 MAX aircraft were grounded until manufacturer Boeing fixed the existing technical problems that led to the two crashes.
Airlines in the United States, including Alaska, have announced plans to gradually re-introduce the plane to commercial service in the first quarter of 2021.
