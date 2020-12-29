Hilaria Baldwin's Agents Drop Mention of Her Birthplace in Bio Amid 'Fake' Spanish Roots Controversy

Alec Baldwin's wife has found herself in the spotlight of media attention after it transpired that some of the facts about her purported Spanish heritage don't quite add up and might be a tad bit overstated.

The Creative Artists Agency, representing Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria, has abridged her bio on their official website, dropping the mention of her birthplace.

The original bio stated that the US podcaster and yoga instructor was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. However, the updated bio contains no information of her place of origin, which attentive Internet users pointed out on social media.

Hilaria Baldwin, who recently confirmed that her actual name is Hillary, has been called out by eagle-eyed social media users, who noticed some discrepancies in her alleged background.

Baldwin's speech drew particular attention as she was spotted talking in one of her Instagram stories without a hint of the broad Spanish accent she normally used to speak with. Some netizens recalled that in one of interviews on The Today Show, Baldwin could not remember the English word for "cucumber".

In an interview with ¡Hola! magazine, she claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain and moved to the US when she was 19. However, Internet Sherlock Holmses dug up some details about her heritage and found out that she - as well as several generations of her ancestors - hails from the US. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, where she also graduated college, the sleuths found. Her ties to Spain are indeed confined to Mallorca - only this is where her parents have lived since 2011.

Nevertheless, Baldwin strongly defended her Spain connection, stressing in an Instagram post that she had spent a lot of time in Spain and speaks Spanish fluently and is raising her five kids with Alec as bilingual, noting that all of the confusion is simply the result of inaccurate reporting.