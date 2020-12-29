Register
13:59 GMT29 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FBI Headquarters at night

    FBI Sued for Reportedly Accessing Encrypted Data on US Smartphone Users, Civil Liberties Group Says

    © CC0 /
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/15/1080238029_0:162:1281:882_1200x675_80_0_0_851ace99f4f25f72c680efe9968446f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012291081598820-fbi-sued-for-reportedly-accessing-encrypted-data-on-us-smartphone-users-civil-liberties-group-says/

    A secretive unit of one of the United States' largest investigative bureaus has been sued for reportedly procuring software to spy on encrypted data on smartphone handsets. The news comes amid the outgoing Trump administration's campaign against Chinese tech firms, which are accused of building alleged backdoors in their products.

    The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has announced it will sue the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for reportedly breaking the encryption on the smartphones of US citizens.

    Hacker
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europol Launches Decryption Platform to Enhance Cybercrime Investigation
    The nonprofit said in a press release last week the FBI refused to acknowledge its role in the privacy violations despite details being made available in US federal court, and followed with a complaint for injunctive relief on 22 December.

    The US government had previously urged tech companies to build backdoors in their products aimed at circumventing encryption, but escalated its efforts by building its capacity to decrypt user devices, the statement added.

    ACLU representatives added that an FBI division called the Electronic Device Analysis Unit (EDAU) was attempting to procure software aimed at decrypting information securely stored on mobile handsets.

    "The FBI is secretly breaking the encryption that secures our cell phones and laptops from identity thieves, hackers, and abusive governments, and it refuses to even acknowledge that it has information about these efforts — even though some details have been filed publicly in federal court. We’re suing to get some answers," the statement read.

    EFF
    Electronic Frontier Foundation
    EFF Off! Nonprofits Score Major Net Neutrality Win As ICANN Rejects .ORG Sale To Ethos Capital
    The EDAU could also decrypt and access information on locked iPhones and had attempted to hire an electronics engineer tasked with “performing forensic extractions and advanced data recovery on locked and damaged devices”, it read.

    The ACLU filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to obtain FBI records on the EDAU programme, but the bureau refused to confirm or deny information on the secretive unit via a Glomar response, despite records being publicly available.

    Numerous governments, including the US, Australia and others have used similar programmes to decrypt information, CyberScoop reported last week. Europol has also launched a decryption platform to tackle organised crime.

    US Government Accuses Chinese Companies of Backdoors

    The news comes amid allegations from the Trump administration, which has routinely accused Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies, ZTE and later, TikTok owner ByteDance, of spying and gathering data for the Chinese government.

    A mock-up scale model of the proposed COMAC C929, a wide-bodied commercial jet to be made by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), is seen on display during the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province, on November 3, 2016.
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Nat'l Rivals Not Afraid to Pull Punches as Next Geopolitics Reshapes Global Tech Race, Futurist Says
    Huawei, ZTE and chipmaker SMIC have been placed on an entity list over alleged security concerns, with the former two being designated as national security risks. Beijing, Huawei and ByteDance have repeatedly and routinely denied the claims, with the former two demanding to see evidence related to Washington's allegations.

    The UK also blocked Huawei from building national networks in July and followed with a Telecommunications Bill in November imposing heavy fines on national telcos, up to 10 percent of annual turnover, due to the alleged security risks.

    Related:

    Washington Reportedly Discussing Cyberattack on US Gov't Agencies With Five Eyes Alliance
    Microsoft Cloud-Access Services Compromised During Cyberattack on US Agencies, Reports Say
    Cracking Password Was Neither Possible Nor Necessary to Access Classified Docs, Assange Expert says
    Europol Launches Decryption Platform to Enhance Cybercrime Investigation
    Tags:
    lawsuit, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), smartphones, Trump administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), spying
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse