5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Off Oregon Coast

According to the organisation, the epicentre was located at a depth of 12 kilometres, at 43 degrees north latitude and 127 degrees west longitude.
There were no initial reports on damage or injury resulting from the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued so far.
Large quake offshore Oregon was in the "usual spot" where we see these. 5.7 magnitude along th "Blanco Fracture Zone" about 150miles west of Coos Bay. Likely couldn't be felt onshore @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jfW4Ss1qEG— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 29, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)