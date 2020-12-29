Register
04:20 GMT29 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) walks through the U.S. Capitol subway in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020

    Sanders Says He Intends to Filibuster Overriding Trump's Defense Bill Veto For $2,000 COVID Checks

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1b/1081581985_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_703cc80639b7232510bf90fcd1ca422b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012291081593201-sanders-says-he-intends-to-filibuster-overriding-trumps-defense-bill-veto-for-2000-covid-checks/

    Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives passed both measures to increase coronavirus stimulus checks for individuals to $2,000 and override Donald Trump's veto of the US National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) - the latter move a first for his presidency.

    US Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Monday that he will delay the Senate vote on overthrowing Trump's veto of defense bill until the $2,000 COVID stimulus checks are approved.

    "This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump's veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year", Sanders tweeted. "I'm going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class."

    His initiative is supported by Democratic Senator Ed Markey, who said he will join Sanders in blocking the defense bill in a bid to increase the stimulus check amount.

    ​Earlier in the day, both measures were approved in the US House of Representatives, but only 44 Republicans appeared to support the $2,000 coronavirus relief checks for individuals, which had been increased from an initial sum of $600.

    Meanwhile, 109 Republicans voted in the House to override Trump's veto of the US defense bill rolled out last week. The president demanded the legislation include a repeal of Section 230 - a law protecting tech companies from liability over the content posted on their platforms - while also objecting to the bill's requirement to strip Confederate names from US military bases.

    Regarding the coronavirus relief bill approved earlier in the month, Trump originally criticised the initial $600 payments, calling for Congress to "send him a suitable bill".

    “I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said.

    Trump's veto on the defense bill became the first in his administration to be overthrown by the House.

    Related:

    US House Passes Measure to Increase Second Round of Stimulus Checks to $2,000
    Trump Vetoes 2021 US Defense Bill, Labeling Measure 'Gift' to China, Russia
    US House Votes to Override Trump Veto on Defense Bill
    Tags:
    NDAA, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), coronavirus, COVID-19, US Senate, veto, US, US Congress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse