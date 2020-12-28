US House Votes to Override Trump Veto on Defense Bill

US House of Representatives delivered enough votes to override Donald Trump's veto of the defense bill on Monday, according to the voting results that showed 320 votes for and 87 against.
The $750 billion bill will be heading to the Senate, which should also vote to override the veto.
This is the first time in Trump's presidency when his veto has been overthrown by the House. According to the voting results, 210 Democrats and 109 Republicans supported overriding the veto.
The president vetoed the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) last week, slamming it for lack of a repeal of the Section 230, a law shielding IT companies from liability for what is posted on their platforms, and insisting it "must protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands".
"I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country. Show courage, and do what’s right!!!", Trump tweeted on 26 December.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)