On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump vetoed a defence bill passed by both chambers of Congress. He vowed to do so earlier, particularly as the bill lacked a repeal of Section 230 - a law shielding tech companies from lawsuits over hosted content.

The US House of Representatives has delivered enough votes to override Trump's veto of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), according to the voting results that showed 322 votes for and 87 against.

The $750 billion bill will be heading to the Senate, where the final vote will decide whether Trump's veto is overridden.

This is the first time in Trump's presidency that his veto has been overridden by the House. According to the voting results, 210 Democrats and 109 Republicans supported overriding the veto.

The president vetoed the bill last week, slamming it because it did not repeal Section 230, a law shielding IT companies from liability for what is posted on their platforms, and insisting it "must protect our national monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands".

"I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country. Show courage, and do what’s right!!!", Trump tweeted on 26 December, later labelling the bill "a gift" for "China, Russia, & Big Tech".

The NDAA was passed by both chambers of Congress with a veto-proof majority in early December, prompting Trump to repeatedly vow to veto it. Among his objections regarding Section 230, the president also opposed the bill's requirement to strip Confederate names from US military bases.

The project, among other things, greenlights sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and against Turkey for purchasing Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems.