17:34 GMT28 December 2020
    US Intel Reportedly Fears 5G Equipment Might be Targeted in Copycat Bombings After Nashville Blast

    US
    The explosion, which allegedly targeted the AT&T Building in Tennessee's capital, was orchestrated by 63-year-old Anthony Warner, who died in the blast.

    Following the Nashville bombing, federal, state, and local officials in the US are worried about copycat attacks targeting telecoms infrastructure, specifically 5G equipment, Newsweek reported, citing obtained government threat warnings.

    According to the documents, US intelligence agencies believe "critical infrastructure" may be hit by people influenced by conspiracy theories, such as the idea that 5G waves are harmful to health. Among possible targets, the agencies have reportedly earmarked power grids in areas under strict quarantine or those powering hospitals, government buildings, and telecommunications towers.

    Christmas Morning Blast in Tennessee

    US officials have not confirmed their reported concerns over possible copycat attacks in the wake of the Nashville bombing, but have released a statement claiming they expect no further explosions linked to the one that rocked the Tennessee capital early on Christmas morning. 

    On 25 December, a bomb-laden RV belonging to 63-year-old Anthony Warner, who lived in Nashville's suburbs, exploded damaging nearly 40 nearby buildings, including the AT&T Building, disrupting its telecommunication services. The RV broadcasted a warning prior to the explosion urging residents to evacuate – police officers therefore had time to evacuate people and prevent any fatalities. Four people were injured by the blast.  

    Alleged Anti-5G Motive

    After it was made public that Anthony Warner, who died in the explosion, was responsible, reports emerged that he believed in aliens and supported 5G conspiracy theories. However, US authorities refuse to name a motive.

    5G conspiracy theories spiked in the middle of the pandemic and some even claim that 5G towers spread COVID-19, despite no evidence. Such theories are thought to have fuelled scores of attacks on telecommunication equipment across the UK and the Netherlands.

    Related:

    Nashville Bomber May Have Been 5G Conspiracy Theorist Who Believed in Aliens, Reports Say
    Canadian Officials Concerned by Attacks on Cell Towers Amid 5G Conspiracy Theories
    About 90 5G Conspiracy-Linked Attacks on Phone Masts Reported During UK Lockdown
    5G Mast Vandalism Amid COVID Conspiracies Cost UK 170,000 Run-Time Hours, New Ofcom Report Reveals
    Australian Anti-Vaxxers, 5G Conspiracy Theorists Protest Against 'Scamdemic' - Photo
    Canadian Intelligence Says Covid Conspiracies May Spark Spate of Attacks on 5G Sites
    bombing, 5G network, 5g, US
    Votre message a été envoyé!
