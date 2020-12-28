Sour Grapes: Pompeo Posts Photo of Bible and Australian Wine in Anti-Beijing Jab

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken aim at China on Twitter by posting a photo showing "two things the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) does not allow."
"Tonight, we’re freely worshiping Jesus Christ and drinking Australian wine — two things that the CCP does not allow. #FightForFreedom," the post reads.
Pompeo attached an image of a bottle of Australian Cabernet Sauvignon and the Bible with a highlighted passage that goes "Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom."
Pompeo's Twitter post comes amid brewing tensions between Australia and China that escalated after Beijing introduced levies of up to 212 percent on Australian wine in the wake of an anti-dumping investigation.
The tariffs forced Australia to seek alternative buyers to China, which is the biggest market for Australian wine.
Washington also expressed its dissatisfaction with China's move and vowed to serve Australian wine at a White House function in early December.
