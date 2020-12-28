Trump Signs Spending Bill That Includes COVID-19 Relief Legislation

Trump threatened to veto the coronavirus relief bill if lawmakers did not raise the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for all qualifying adults in the United States.

US President Donald Trump has signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, Washington Post reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the signing took place on Sunday, while Trump was vacationing in Florida, the newspaper said citing anonymous sources. The president's statement was released later in the day.

“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more,” Trump said.

It appears that Trump has negotiated a commitment from the House and Senate to look into alleged election fraud and to initiate a vote to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. The president specified that he will send back to Congress “a redlined version,” requesting that “wasteful items” be removed from the bill.

White House statement on COVID and Omnibus bills signed into law by Pres. Trump:



"As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.” pic.twitter.com/xVuRpYn0Ez — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, the president indicated on his Twitter page some "good news" was coming concerning the coronavirus stimulus.

Following months of stalled negotiations, on Monday, December 21, Republicans and Democrats managed to finally agree on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan and a $1.4 trillion government spending allocation which was sent to President Trump for his signature. The COVID-19 relief included individual payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

However, Trump criticized the $600 payments in the bill as a "disgrace", calling for them to be raised to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per family.

“Increase payments to the people, get rid of the “pork”, the president tweeted.

$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China’s fault! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

The Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 veto-proof margin, combined with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government running in 2021. Trump requested changes, calling on lawmakers to trim down the bill by removing "wasteful and unnecessary items." He was particularly concerned that the $1.3 billion in aid money for Egypt and its military would likely be used to purchase military equipment from Russia.

The president-elect Joe Biden has urged Trump to sign the relief, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sided with the president's call for $2,000 one-off stimulus payments for every American. The so-called progressive wing of the Democrat Party, including Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and also independent democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, also supported Trump's proposal for $2,000 checks. Sanders, at the same time, called for the bill to be signed immediately.

The government spending allocation needed the president’s signature by December 29 to continue with weekly unemployment insurance for Americans and to prevent the government from shutting down, since the package will also fund government agencies through to September 2021.