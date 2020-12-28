Register
02:10 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump Signs Spending Bill That Includes COVID-19 Relief Legislation

    © Photo : White House video
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    356
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081548075_0:-1:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_e55a047fb879b2e87f8f596f67d68edc.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012281081583479-trump-to-sign-covid-19-relief-package-spending-bill---report/

    Trump threatened to veto the coronavirus relief bill if lawmakers did not raise the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for all qualifying adults in the United States.

    US President Donald Trump has signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, Washington Post reported on Sunday.

    According to the newspaper, the signing took place on Sunday, while Trump was vacationing in Florida, the newspaper said citing anonymous sources. The president's statement was released later in the day.

    “I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more,” Trump said.

    It appears that Trump has negotiated a commitment from the House and Senate to look into alleged election fraud and to initiate a vote to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. The president specified that he will send back to Congress “a redlined version,” requesting that “wasteful items” be removed from the bill.

    Earlier in the day, the president indicated on his Twitter page some "good news" was coming concerning the coronavirus stimulus.

    Following months of stalled negotiations, on Monday, December 21, Republicans and Democrats managed to finally agree on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan and a $1.4 trillion government spending allocation which was sent to President Trump for his signature. The COVID-19 relief included individual payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

    However, Trump criticized the $600 payments in the bill as a "disgrace", calling for them to be raised to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per family.

    “Increase payments to the people, get rid of the “pork”, the president tweeted.

    The Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 veto-proof margin, combined with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government running in 2021. Trump requested changes, calling on lawmakers to trim down the bill by removing "wasteful and unnecessary items." He was particularly concerned that the $1.3 billion in aid money for Egypt and its military would likely be used to purchase military equipment from Russia.

    The president-elect Joe Biden has urged Trump to sign the relief, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sided with the president's call for $2,000 one-off stimulus payments for every American. The so-called progressive wing of the Democrat Party, including Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and also independent democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, also supported Trump's proposal for $2,000 checks. Sanders, at the same time, called for the bill to be signed immediately.

    The government spending allocation needed the president’s signature by December 29 to continue with weekly unemployment insurance for Americans and to prevent the government from shutting down, since the package will also fund government agencies through to September 2021.

    Tags:
    US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse