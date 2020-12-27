Highway Shut Down Near Tennessee's Lebanon Due to Suspicious Box Truck

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has shut down Highway 231 near Lebanon, Tennessee, over a suspicious white truck, local media reported on Sunday afternoon.
The vehicle was reportedly playing an evacuation message siimilar to the one that sounded prior to the RV explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the information.
This is the section of road currently blocked off in Lebanon for the investigation. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/WqZzmZ8I7M— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020
The bomb squad was dispatched to the scene and the driver of the truck was reportedly taken into custody. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that dispatchers received the call at about 10.30 am about the suspicious vehicle parked at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill.
BREAKING: large scene near W. Richard Shop Rd and Murfreesboro Rd in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/qLCZyOSKlp— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020
On 25 December, a blast occured in downtown Nashville that was later linked to an RV parked in the area. Minutes before the explosion, the vehicle played a warning urging residents in the nearby area to evacuate. The explosuion resulted in three people injured.
The investogators believe it was an "intentional act", while no suspect has been officially confirmed in connection to the explosion.
