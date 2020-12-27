Register
    U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Georgia, U.S. November 1, 2020. Picture taken November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

    Kamala Harris Mocked After Boasting Her Family Celebrated Kwanzaa 'Across Multiple Generations'

    BRANDON BELL
    US
    by
    140
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081106287_0:83:3072:1811_1200x675_80_0_0_0c0e2591dc6335f2f8dcba469f419e08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012271081581146-kamala-harris-mocked-after-boasting-her-family-celebrated-kwanzaa-across-multiple-generations/

    Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has posted a video dedicated to the end-of-year Kwanzaa holiday, which is marked by African-Americans from 26 December to 1 January. However, many said they could read between the lines and assumed the post with Harris’ reminiscences was utterly “fake”, just like her intentions.

    Social media users have called out Kamala Harris after the incoming vice president claimed to cherish fond memories of celebrating the pan-African holiday of Kwanzaa in her family.

    “Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favourite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles”, she recalled, with a traditional seven-branched Kwanzaa candle holder seen right behind her. Harris, who has Jamaican and Indian origins, said that her own family would be marking the occasion via video-link this year.

    However, some incredulous users took note of one tiny discrepancy regarding Harris’ sweet memories: Kwanzaa was first introduced in 1966 as a way for people of African descent to “celebrate themselves and their history”, and Harris, born in 1964, was a two-year-old toddler at the time.

    “I highly doubt her family 'across multiple generations' would have celebrated the holiday”, one Twitterian remarked, with another querying along the same lines:

    “What generations of your family were celebrating Kwanzaa when you grew up?”

    Some conservative commentators couldn’t resist the temptation to compare Harris’ throwback to a Saturday Night Live episode, while others opted to share images related to Kamala’s “real” childhood: while one picture shows her and her family members donning traditional Indian outfits, another called “Sisters waiting for Santa Claus” explicitly refers to a 1968 Christmas celebration.

    Another person, meanwhile, wondered if the family upheld the African-American tradition when they moved to Canada (Kamala Harris is known to have spent a large part of her childhood in Montreal).

    “A woman of Jamaican descent celebrated Kwanza?!” another netizen shrugged her shoulders.

    Tags:
    festive occasion, African Americans, Christmas, Kamala Harris
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
