More than two million people have already voted early in the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia pitting Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Election officials in Georgia are "gearing up" for a scenario that the 5 January runoff vote may see a neck and neck race that will be followed by weeks of litigation, Fox News reports.

Both Republicans and Democrats reportedly expect "razor-thin" results in the hotly contested US state, which has been at the centre of the Trump campaign's fraud claims following the 3 November US presidential election.

The Fox News report comes a week after the pro-Trump political group True the Vote announced that it is challenging the eligibility of more than 364,000 voters in Georgia ahead of the runoff elections.

The group said it is cooperating with state officials to make challenges in line with Georgia law envisaging that any registered voter can challenge the eligibility of any other voter within the same county if the person being challenged does not meet the requirements for voting legally.

The law obliges local election boards to determine whether the challenges have merit.

At least 2.1 million people have, meanwhile, cast ballots early for the Georgia runoffs, voting at in-person polling places or sending ballots by mail.

The runoffs pit Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, respectively.

The event comes after none of the Senate candidates secured a majority of the vote in their relevant races in the 3 November election, which was described by Trump as "the most corrupt" in US history.

POTUS continues to reject the results of the elections despite the US Electoral College vote earlier in December resulting in Democrat Joe Biden passing the threshold of 270 electoral votes required for him to become president, as he secured 306 endorsements, while Trump received 232 votes in total.