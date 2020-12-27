One Shot Dead, Five Injured During Music Video Filming in Massachusetts, Reports Say

The incident took place at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday (22:35 GMT) in the city of Lynn. Those injured were hospitalised, with two of them in critical condition, according to the media outlet. No arrests have so far been made in connection with the incident.
Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.
JUST IN - Lynn Police confirm 6 people shot near Quincy Terrace in Lynn, 2 are in critical condition. They say the victims were in the area filming a music video when at least one suspect opened fire. So far no arrests made. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/o9fKtItIDM— Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) December 27, 2020
