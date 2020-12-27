Three Killed, Several Injured at Illinois Bowling Alley

At least three people have been killed and three more injured in a shooting at the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois.
Earlier reports said that police had responded to what they called an active shooter situation. Rockford police Chief Dan O’Shea confirmed that three people were dead, and the three injured were taken to local hospitals.
Footage shared on social media showed heavy police presence at the scene.
The scene outside Don Carter Lanes on East State Street where police responded to what they said was an active shooter.
#Rockford— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 27, 2020
Early on at the scene outside of Valley View Mall in Rockford, IL. Unconfirmed report of multiple victims; confirmed ONE victim.
📷: Rockford Scanner via FB pic.twitter.com/G3hNnT0BQ2
One suspect was taken into custody, and the authorities have indicated that he was the only one involved in the shooting. His motives remain unknown so far.
O’Shea added that some of the victims were shot inside the building, and others were targeted outside. The bowling alley was supposed to be closed in accordance with COVID-induced restrictions.
