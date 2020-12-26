Register
21:35 GMT26 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 23, 2020.

    'Common Sense Please': Trump Slams Democrat-Run States' Lockdowns Over Surge in COVID-19 Cases

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081575549_0:186:2400:1536_1200x675_80_0_0_e6d94f426cccdc45072d046555de32b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012261081575584-common-sense-please-trump-slams-democrat-run-states-lockdowns-over-surge-in-covid-19-cases-/

    As California's biggest city, Los Angeles has emerged as the epicenter of the US COVID-19 pandemic that is apparently getting out of control in the final days of 2020.

    US President Donald Trump has fired another shot at Democratic leadership over reinforced COVID-19 measures, saying they have been proved wrong given the rising number of infections.

    In a Saturday tweet, Trump said lockdowns imposed in Democrat-run state are actually "ruining the lives" of many by causing much more economic damage than the virus itself.

    California authorities introduced a home isolation ordinance in early December, which comes into effect in any of the state's five regions where the capacity of intensive care units falls below 15 percent. The authorities said the restrictive measures must be imposed for at least three weeks from the date of their introduction and could be extended.

    Currently, four out of California's five regions, covering more than 98 percent of the state's population, have mandated home isolation due to a shortage of intensive care beds amid an outbreak of new COVID-19 infections.

    Medical experts suggest that the recent COVID-19 surge in the US could be attributed to the consequences of mass travel during Thanksgiving, as many Americans chose to ignore COVID-19 guidelines in order to spend time with their families and friends. The US top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, earlier urged his fellow citizens not to spend their Christmas holidays alongside their families, as it would increase the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

    According to Johns Hopkins University, California became the first state in the US in which the number of detected cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 2 million, a truly staggering number, which surpasses that of Germany.

    Amid the rise of new deaths related to the novel coronavirus registered, the governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom, announced last week that the authorities have bought 5,000 body bags and more than 60 refrigerated storage units, which have already been distributed to Los Angeles, San Diego and Inyo counties.

    According to recent data, in total, more than 18.4 million people have been infected in the US, with the death toll reaching 326,000.

     

    Related:

    US 'Squad' Congresswoman Pressley Pledges to Continue Fight for Inmates Vaccination Against COVID-19
    US Congress Approves $1.4 Trillion Spending Package That Includes $900 Billion in COVID-19 Relief
    COVID-19 Pandemic Will Turn 2020 Into Deadliest Year in US History, CDC Says
    Anthony Fauci Advises Americans to Assume New COVID-19 Variant Is Already in US
    US’ Fauci Says Nearly 90% of Population May Need COVID-19 Vaccine to Reach Herd Immunity
    Tags:
    Republican Party, Republicans, coronavirus, COVID-19, California, Democratic Party, Democrats, Twitter, Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse