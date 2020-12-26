'Common Sense Please': Trump Slams Democrat-Run States' Lockdowns Over Surge in COVID-19 Cases

As California's biggest city, Los Angeles has emerged as the epicenter of the US COVID-19 pandemic that is apparently getting out of control in the final days of 2020.

US President Donald Trump has fired another shot at Democratic leadership over reinforced COVID-19 measures, saying they have been proved wrong given the rising number of infections.

In a Saturday tweet, Trump said lockdowns imposed in Democrat-run state are actually "ruining the lives" of many by causing much more economic damage than the virus itself.

The lockdowns in Democrat run states are absolutely ruining the lives of so many people - Far more than the damage that would be caused by the China Virus. Cases in California have risen despite the lockdown, yet Florida & others are open & doing well. Common sense please! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

California authorities introduced a home isolation ordinance in early December, which comes into effect in any of the state's five regions where the capacity of intensive care units falls below 15 percent. The authorities said the restrictive measures must be imposed for at least three weeks from the date of their introduction and could be extended.

Currently, four out of California's five regions, covering more than 98 percent of the state's population, have mandated home isolation due to a shortage of intensive care beds amid an outbreak of new COVID-19 infections.

Medical experts suggest that the recent COVID-19 surge in the US could be attributed to the consequences of mass travel during Thanksgiving, as many Americans chose to ignore COVID-19 guidelines in order to spend time with their families and friends. The US top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, earlier urged his fellow citizens not to spend their Christmas holidays alongside their families, as it would increase the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, California became the first state in the US in which the number of detected cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 2 million, a truly staggering number, which surpasses that of Germany.

Amid the rise of new deaths related to the novel coronavirus registered, the governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom, announced last week that the authorities have bought 5,000 body bags and more than 60 refrigerated storage units, which have already been distributed to Los Angeles, San Diego and Inyo counties.

According to recent data, in total, more than 18.4 million people have been infected in the US, with the death toll reaching 326,000.