Register
18:36 GMT26 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Court hammer

    Joe Biden's Niece Receives Six Months 'Probation', $1,990 Fine in DUI Plea Deal

    © CC0 / Sora Shimazaki/Pexels
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081575137_0:1530:2048:2682_1200x675_80_0_0_97d38a97a017b63558329769d453d365.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012261081575169-joe-bidens-niece-receives-six-months-probation-1990-fine-in-dui-plea-deal/

    This is not the first time that the relative of the Democratic politician and now president-elect has shown up in court as a defendant. She was previously charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, as well as going on a $110,000 shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

    Caroline Biden, niece of President-elect Joe Biden, was sentenced to six months of probation after pleading guilty to a DUI in Pennsylvania, Montgomery County court records showed. According to the records, Ms Biden will also pay a total of $1,990 in fines and spend 20 days in rehab after crashing her car into a tree in 2019 while being under the influence of carisoprodol, lorazepam, and other drugs, at least some of them being controlled substances. She also got her driving licence suspended for one year.

    At the same time, the judge dropped charges of careless driving and driving without a licence after the officer who busted her failed to find one on her after the crash.

    "She will be on probation […] Should she then violate or break the law at any time, then she will be on the hook for the rest of the sentence", the Montgomery County district attorney's spokeswoman, Kate Delano, said.

    The probation of up to six months without any jail time is standard practice for a person's first DUI if the level of a substance found in the offender's blood is relatively low, as was the case with Caroline Biden.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump Demands Biden and Obama Go to Jail 'For 50 Years' for Flynn Case

    In the past, she has managed to avoid harsh sentences on more serious charges. She was accused of assaulting a New York police officer and resisting arrest after law enforcement arrived to break up a major spat between Caroline Biden and her roommate over unpaid rent in 2013. The case was ultimately dismissed

    Caroline Biden was also charged with spending over $110,000 using a stolen credit card in 2017. She went on a shopping spree at an upmarket pharmacy using an unidentified victim's card and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to reimburse the money she spent.

    Related:

    Hunter Biden Reportedly Continues to Own 10% Stake in Government-Funded Chinese Company
    Joe Biden Will Not Discuss Son Hunter With Attorney General Candidates, Jen Psaki Says
    US Attorney-General Barr Has No Plans to Appoint Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe
    DoJ in 'Ongoing Discussions' Over Appointing Special Counsel to Lead Hunter Biden Probe - Report
    Hunter Biden Probe: Why Special Counsel is a Must in Investigating President-elect Joe Biden's Son
    Tags:
    DUI, jail time, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse