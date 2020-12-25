Massive Explosion Hits Downtown Nashville Early on Christmas Morning

Emergency services arrived at the scene near Second Avenue and Commerce Street at about 6:45 a.m. local time (12:45 GMT) and attempted to put out the fire, the publication said. The Nashville Fire Department later confirmed that a bomb squad was dispatched to the scene of explosion, while local police announced that they have opened an investigation into the incident and will be conducting it with help from federal agencies.
These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020
Metro police said the explosion that rocked the city and damaged several buildings was linked to a parked vehicle. The Tennessean newspaper reported, citing investigators, that an RV might have been involved in the blast.
An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
Social media users were publishing photos showing black smoke coming from the area.
Huge explosion in Downtown Nashville around 6am#nashville #nashvilleexplosion pic.twitter.com/50K9DbfkVr— AB (@DJ_PAPA_SMURF) December 25, 2020
Video of smoke from the explosion near the Broadway area in Nashville.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 25, 2020
Sent in to the @WSMV newsroom from a viewer.
I hope everyone is safe and okay. pic.twitter.com/e1lHTRdWLT
#BREAKING there’s been some type of explosion in Downtown Nashville. Authorities are trying to figure out what happened. pic.twitter.com/QOt4cMH1Fl— Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) December 25, 2020
The local fire department has asked residents to avoid the area in the vicinity of the blast.
A large explosion rocked Nashville this morning. Fire Department told to pull back due to concerns of possibly more. Photos emerging show a very crazy situation. #Nashville #NashvilleExplosion— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 25, 2020
[Knish] pic.twitter.com/4rz8imJTdB
2nd Ave N in Nashville TN , stay away from downtown pic.twitter.com/DtMCw9qWSi— Grammy Nominated Boyfriend (@ABEastwood_) December 25, 2020
Serious damage in Nashville after its reported that an RV exploded this morning. #Nashville pic.twitter.com/kl2z4dY1yR— CNW (@ConflictsW) December 25, 2020
