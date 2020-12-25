Register
14:49 GMT25 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020

    Hunter Biden Reportedly Continues to Own 10% Stake in Government-Funded Chinese Company

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081483649_0:125:1786:1130_1200x675_80_0_0_fe662d5631be3664156feb44d01283b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012251081569066-hunter-biden-reportedly-continues-to-own-10-stake-in-government-funded-chinese-company/

    The revelation comes as his father, President-elect Joe Biden once again promised that there will be no conflict of interests caused by his son's foreign business dealings.

    Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic president-elect, continues to own a 10% stake in BHR Partners – a Chinese company established in 2013 and funded by both private investors and local authorities, including the People's Bank of China, The Wall Street Journal reported citing filings. The share is held by Biden's Skaneateles LLC based in Delaware, according to the documentation unearthed by the WSJ.

    FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

    Biden invested some $420,000 in the company, established around two weeks after he arrived in China on board his father's plane, while the latter was visiting the Asian nation as US vice president. Part of the sum was lent to Hunter Biden by his co-investors from BHR, the newspaper said. Since then the company has acquired assets worth over $1 billion, the WSJ said.

    Fox News, in turn, reported citing an anonymous source, that Hunter Biden is currently trying to get rid of his stake in BHR Partners, but has not yet succeeded. Representatives for Hunter Biden and his father, President-elect Joe Biden have not yet commented on the WSJ report.

    Unfulfilled Pledge of Cutting Ties to China

    The reports of Hunter Biden's continuing ownership of the Chinese state-funded company comes in the wake of his father, Joe Biden, assuring his son will not be involved in any business "that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with where there's appropriate distance from the presidency". He earlier made similar claims that no conflict of interest exists between him and his son's foreign business affairs.

    Hunter Biden pledged last year to end his 10% stake in BHR Partners by 31 October 2019. Official Chinese records from April 2020, however, showed the younger Biden as still being "key personnel" at BHR Partners, and Biden's Skaneateles LLC as still holding the 10% of its shares.

    Business record for Bohai Huamei Equity Investment Fund Management in the Chinese National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System translated to English and showing that Robert Hunter Biden is still mentioned as a key employee in the company as of 15 April 2020.
    © Photo : National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System // screenshot
    Business record for Bohai Huamei Equity Investment Fund Management in the Chinese National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System translated to English and showing that Robert Hunter Biden is still mentioned as a key employee in the company as of 15 April 2020.

    The president-elect's son recently confessed to being a subject of a probe into his tax records by Delaware authorities. However, a Politico report suggested that he is also being investigated by the FBI and the Southern District of New York over his foreign business ties and alleged participation in a purported money-laundering scheme.

    FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US Attorney-General Barr Has No Plans to Appoint Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe

    His father, Joe Biden, dismissed the allegations against his son as "kind of foul play" and expressed confidence in his innocence. The Trump administration, however, is not convinced and is reportedly seeking a way to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the Biden family's links to China, which would continue ever after Trump departs office.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Will Not Discuss Son Hunter With Attorney General Candidates, Jen Psaki Says
    Most US Voters Believe Media Hid Hunter Biden’s Overseas Dealings Story to Help Father Get Elected
    Hunter Biden's Associates Reportedly Wanted to 'Get Joe Involved' in Joint Venture With the Chinese
    'Foul Play': Joe Biden Defends His Son Hunter Over Tax Probe
    Ex-Spy Was Included Without Consent on List of Spooks Claiming Hunter Biden Scandal Was Russian Op
    US Attorney-General Barr Has No Plans to Appoint Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe
    DoJ in 'Ongoing Discussions' Over Appointing Special Counsel to Lead Hunter Biden Probe - Report
    Tags:
    China, US, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse