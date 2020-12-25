President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Christmas Address - Video

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have published a joint Christmas address for the American people. The couple wished everybody a a very merry Christmas and praised Americans for their fight against the pandemic.
"During the sacred season, Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in human history", the president said. "More than 2,000 years ago, God sent his only begotten Son to be with us. An angel announced the birth of our lord and saviour - the humble shepherd".
"He said, 'I bring you great news that will cause great joy for all of the people. Today, in the town of David, a saviour has been born to you. He is the messiah, the lord. You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger'. At Christmas, we thank God for sending us his son to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world".
The US president stressed that the authorities are delivering "millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine" against COVID-19, while the First Lady thanked first responders, teachers, and others for their work during the coronavirus crisis.
Both supporters and opponents of the US president commented on the video, while some netizens just mocked the address for not mentioning the growing COVID death toll and its overall style.
"The baby wrapped in clothes." 🤭😊 pic.twitter.com/EvZAdC5CGL— Sethina Kay (@Sethinaspeak) December 25, 2020
Is Trump auditioning to be Pope?— Greg Kleven (@kleven_greg) December 25, 2020
