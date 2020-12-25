Register
07:08 GMT25 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech

    'Cancel Culture at Its Worst': Trump Slams Twitter for Flagging His Posts on US Election Fraud

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/12/1080808739_0:228:2191:1460_1200x675_80_0_0_3f75f80260556d77588e873af33f6d6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012251081566209-cancel-culture-at-its-worst-trump-slams-twitter-for-flagging-his-posts-on-us-election-fraud/

    US President Donald Trump's relationship with Twitter is anything but warm and cuddly. Trump has repeatedly accused the company of censoring his posts, especially after the social media platform started flagging his voting fraud allegations about the 2020 election as "disputed".

    Donald Trump has taken yet another swing at Twitter, accusing the micro-blogging platform of "stifling free speech", because it continues to flag his posts about the 2020 presidential election. Trump, who insists that massive voter fraud altered the outcome of the elections, warned that this kind of moderation is "how communism starts".

    Earlier this month, both Twitter and Facebook put a warning label on a video statement by Trump about alleged fraud in the presidential election.

    Twitter flagged the video with a disclaimer "This claim about election irregularities is disputed", while Facebook attached a link to its Voter Information Centre explaining that voter fraud is an extremely rare occurrence in the US.

    The post contained an excerpt from Trump's video statement, where POTUS pledged to protect the election system in the United States, which according to him "was under coordinated assault and siege".

    Facebook and Twitter have repeatedly flagged Trump's posts as containing misleading information, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots, which Trump has often slammed for supposedly being easy to rig.

    ​The president previously vetoed the 2021 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), because of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 - a provision that ensures protection of social media companies like Facebook and Twitter from being held liable for the content posted by their users.

    Collage of Trump tweets censored by Twitter since election day.
    © Photo : Twitter / @realDonaldTrump
    Collage of Trump tweets censored by Twitter since election day.
    "Your failure to terminate the very dangerous national security risk of Section 230 will make our intelligence virtually impossible to conduct without everyone knowing what we are doing at every step", Trump said. "Section 230 facilitates the spread of foreign disinformation online, which is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity. It must be repealed".

    He once characterised Section 230 as a "serious threat" to US national security and election integrity and a "liability shielding gift from the US to 'Big Tech'".

    The legislation, meant to protect minors from the flow of internet porn, has become the target of escalating criticism from both parties, with some lawmakers accusing the platforms of aggressive censorship, while others claim the social media networks are responsible for the mass disinformation campaigns found on the internet.

    The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, warned against the elimination of Section 230 during their respective testimonies in the Senate, noting, however, that the bill should be updated.

    Tags:
    Twitter account, Twitter, Twitter, US Election, Election, Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse