Trump Roasted on Twitter Over Playing Golf on Christmas Eve

America’s 45th President Donald Trump has been repeatedly criticised for his golf sessions during stressful situations – whether it is the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide protests or the presidential election.

As Trump went to his Mar-a-Lago resort for Christmas on Wednesday, the White House announced that the president would work “tirelessly” over the holiday.

“As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls,” the White House said as it released his schedule.

On Christmas Eve, Trump was spotted by CNN cameras playing golf at his Palm Beach golf club.

After the White House went out of its way to say President Trump had many meetings and calls today, without listing any, @petermorrisCNN got video of him on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/x3jtrUOMmH — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 24, 2020

​So… the twitterstorm began.

“Where else would he be?? He's not interested in the job. All he wants are money and fame!” one user wrote.

Where else would he be?? He's not interested in the job. All he wants are money and fame! — Highly evolved being 🌊🌈🌊🌺🌍🌈🏊🚴🧘🏵️🙏 (@evolv67) December 24, 2020

​Most of the twitterians went on to criticize what they saw as hypocrisy and wrong priorities:

Didn’t his schedule today say he was going to have many meetings and calls because he’s never going to stop working for the American people? — Jae (@JaelieBean) December 24, 2020

When American people go hungry during christmas, he golfs and enjoys in his resort. Despicable 😡 — Sreek (@sreekulu) December 24, 2020

It looks like golfing with Glenn Beck is more important that keeping the government open, dealing with the Coronavirus, dealing with Russia hacking is, and getting Americans money to survive. — Rob (@angrypooka) December 24, 2020

We know he's not doing the job anymore. He barely cared in the first place. Now all he cares about is stealing the election to stay in office. And, golfing apparently. While thousands of Americans are dying a day from a pandemic he basically ignored. — Silvara !We did it!! 🏳️‍🌈🧷💜🏒🐈 (@Silvara75) December 24, 2020

Working hard or hardly working? — TheNewMrsG💙🇺🇲💙 (@TheNewMrsG1) December 24, 2020

​One user argued that America is safer with Trump golfing.

Someone keep Donald there.



The country is safer.



Now someone take his cell phone please. — CHARLIE (@cjensen_MT) December 24, 2020

​At the same time, there were many people who defended the US president, commenting that everybody deserves some rest – and recalling previous US leaders doing the same.

So no one ever deserves time off? Got it.

Also, I vividly remember #Obama playing golf continuously & doing nothing his last year of Presidency. I mean, other than running his extensive labyrinth of corruption. But by then, it was probably already a well-oiled machine. — Truth (@CaptainAbsolut3) December 24, 2020

They hate him in office working, they hate him out of office golfing. It doesn’t matter what he does. It’s really so dumb. I didn’t care when President Obama golfed, I don’t care that President Trump is golfing. This isn’t journalism. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 24, 2020

Does he owe you or anyone an explanation !! Give it a rest!! Let the man enjoy his Christmas!! You’re awlful!!! — ladybug1 (@NYCsoutherngirl) December 24, 2020

All presidents play golf. Democrat and Republicans. We know that many deals are done on the golf course. Also that a thing called “technology” exists. — Postman (@postman2421) December 24, 2020

​Trump previously defended his favourite pastime, explaining that golf is his "tiny bit of exercise". He also slammed the mainstream media for paying too much attention to his golf outings, noting that ex-president Obama's golf play did not make headlines, while whenever he travels to a golf club, the "fake media" makes it look like a "mortal sin".

According to the Trump Golf Count website, the president has played golf more than 290 times so far.