Register
14:27 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, walks as supporters of Trump and members of the Proud Boys march the night before rallies to protest the US presidential election results, in Washington, DC, 11 December 2020

    Roger Stone Calls Trump 'The Greatest President Since Lincoln' in the First Interview After Pardon

    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 33
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081559904_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e6fa9abfea9583a6e5b0c2287ee15063.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012241081560199-roger-stone-calls-trump-the-greatest-president-since-lincoln-in-the-first-interview-after-pardon/

    Roger Stone, Trump’s former campaign consultant, was convicted back in November 2019 on seven felony counts, including witness tampering and making false statements to US Congress. His sentence was later commuted by the US president and on Wednesday evening he was issued a full pardon by Trump.

    Speaking in a first interview since the news of his pardon broke out, Roger Stone called Donald Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” and praised him for having the courage to stand up to the “injustice” he had endured.

    “We are very happy, I have an enormous debt of gratitude to God almighty for giving the president the strength and the courage to recognise that my prosecution was a completely politically motivated witch hunt,” Stone told the Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

    “The whole thing has been an outrage and my hat is off to the president.” Stone continued.

    ​The ex-Trump campaign staffer also had some kind words to say to Carlson, who has been an open supporter of the idea that Stone’s prison sentence was unfair.

    “Well Tucker, thanks for your outstanding analysis and reporting on this issue, you have been a paragon of the truth. God bless you and God bless America and God bless our president,” Stone uttered after Carlson congratulated him on the matter.  

    “I always felt watching what they did to you, if they could do it to you they could do it to anybody and so I’m grateful that you have been pardoned fully, you are now a citizen in good standing,” the Fox News host argued.

    A Barrage of Christmas Pardons

    Back in July, Stone’s prison sentence was commuted by Trump, just several days before he was to start serving 40 months in jail.

    Stone was convicted on seven felony charges that included witness tampering, obstruction on official proceeding and making false statements to the US Congress in relation to Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation over claims that Russia has interfered in US 2016 presidential election.

    Mueller’s probe could not establish in the end that “Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities”, but several high-profile figures have still be issued prison sentences in relation to the probe.

    Stone was not the only individual granted a full pardon by Trump in relation to Mueller’s investigation: the president’s 2016 election campaign chairman Paul Manafort is also on the list of 26 individuals whose criminal records will now be completely scrubbed of all felony convictions.

    This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Manafort's on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.
    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Manafort's on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

    Manafort was indicted back in October 2017 at the request of Robert Mueller over his consulting work for the government of ex-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. He was later found guilty on eight felony counts, including the provision of false tax returns and bank fraud, and has spent nearly two years in prison before being released to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns.

    Other Sounding Cases

    Shortly before the Wednesday pardon wave, President Trump issued clemency to his former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who was accused and found guilty of making false statements to the FBI about his communications with Russian officials back in 2016.

    But it was Lieutenant-General Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, who was the first one to enjoy the president’s pardon power among the victims of Muller’s probe. In 2017, Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI about the content of his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak during the 2016 transition period. He pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, but later moved on to withdraw his plea.

    On 25 November, Trump announced that he had issued a full pardon to his once high-profile staffer and devoted supporter.

    Tags:
    Tucker Carlson, pardoning, pardon, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump, Roger Stone, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse