‘Triple-X Rated Nude Porn Escort?’ Melania Trump Gets Flack For Thigh-High Boots on Mar-a-Lago Trip

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in the US, congressional leaders were reported to have agreed on a new relief bill to “put the money in the pockets of the American people", which caused outrage among netizens over a “paltry” $600 apiece direct payment to individuals.

Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump on Wednesday to head to their Mar-a-Lago resort for Christmas. As they boarded Air Force One, heading from the White House, the FLOTUS strutted alongside Trump wearing a knockout pair of four-inch heel Eleonor Alta thigh-high black leather boots by Christian Louboutin.

The First Lady was wearing an all-black ensemble comprising a double-breasted black wool coat dress with accentuated lapels and a flowing skirt, accessorising the look with her signature square-frame sunglasses.

Upon arrival in Florida, Melania Trump ditched the boots and coat, changing into stilettos and a black and white polka dot dress.

The boots, which retail for $2,195, left many netizens in ire, as they deplored the blatant display of wealth during a time when many people in the US were in “dire need”, struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

​Others took to social media to scorn what they believed was an inappropriate “porn star” look espoused by the First Lady.

​Not everyone joined the chorus of barbed comments, as some appreciated the sleek, “badass” look of Melania Trump that day.

​Earlier, netizens were shook up after news emerged on the weekend that amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, congressional leaders announced that they had finally agreed on a new COVID-19 relief bill.

Touted as aiming to "crush the virus and put the money in the pockets of the American people" by Democrats, as Republicans vouched that "more help is on the way", people vented outrage over what most consider to be a paltry direct payment sum to individuals, at a mere $600.