Register
10:04 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, US, 22 December 2020

    Tucker Carlson Mocks 'Patron Saint of Wuhan' Fauci After DC Mayor Declares Christmas Eve His Day

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081557787_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_73457c023201612055c05c457cff51f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012241081558040-tucker-carlson-mocks-patron-saint-of-wuhan-fauci-after-dc-mayor-declares-christmas-eve-his-day/

    America’s most prominent immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, does not have unequivocal support among the US public – many, including President Trump, have at one point branded him an “alarmist” over his COVID-19 risk warnings.

    DC Mayor Muriel Bowser surprised many this Wednesday when she announcing on Twitter that this year’s Christmas Eve, on 24 December, would be proclaimed ‘Dr. Fauci Day’ in Washington to commemorate the 80th birthday of America’s chief coronavirus expert.

    “Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement.

    “We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” she then tweeted.

    ​In a tweet, the mayor shared a copy of the proclamation that formalised the announcement, which referred to Dr. Fauci as “a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government”.

    The statement’s also praised Fauci’s commitment to serve “as a chief medical advisor in the incoming Biden Administration” and his love for the Washington Nationals baseball team.

    The photo of a double-masked Fauci accepting the declaration was also shared by the mayor, who called upon her fellow Washingtonians to join her in wishing Fauci “the happiest of birthdays”.

    Some have indeed followed her call on Twitter – but many have questioned the idea of turning the prelude to the Christian holiday into a moment of worship of one man.

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson also decried Bowser’s decision to turn Fauci into the “Patron Saint of Wuhan”, while sharing a mocking image of the immunologist photoshopped to resemble an icon.

    “Now you sometimes hear people refer to the political divide in our country as between the religious and the secular, but that’s not really true. The truth is, everyone in this country has a religion, whether you worship god or worship yourself – those are America’s two competing faiths,” Carlson decried in his report.

    For the reporter, Washington resembled the “Rome of spiritual narcissism” where “human power is worshipped as the living God”.

    “You’ll see temples to human power throughout the city as well as smaller shrines to its saints. The latest holy man to be beatified there is a diminutive federal bureaucrat called Tony Fauci,” the host continued.  

    Many have found Carlson’s take on the situation hilarious. And although not everyone was ready to dig that deep into his philosophical underpinnings about the purported religious divide in the country, some members of the public were simply not willing to trade Christmas Eve for the birthday of the US top health expert.

    Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, was branded “a little bit of an alarmist” by US President Donald Trump during the summer, for repeatedly warning about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci responded to the president’s remark by saying that he was actually more of a “realist” and an “optimist”.

    Tags:
    Muriel Bowser, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, Anthony S. Fauci, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse