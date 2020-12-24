Register
08:06 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020

    Trump Wants Special Counsel to Investigate 'The Most Corrupt Election' in US History

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081556678_0:59:3078:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_bd8be20f9cd5c64669cb76e3bcc0e8c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012241081556799-trump-wants-special-counsel-to-investigate-the-most-corrupt-election-in-us-history/

    Trump announced last week that now-dismissed Attorney General William Barr would resign from his post on 23 December. This followed weeks of criticism coming from Trump in relation to Barr’s lack of support towards claims the November vote was rigged and an unwillingness to disclose an ongoing probe into the tax affairs of Joe Biden’s son.

    President Trump has doubled down on his earlier calls to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate “voter fraud” claims in Novembers US presidential election.

    On the same day Attorney General William Barr was set to leave his post, Trump tweeted that he disagrees with those who do not believe that an independent agency is “immediately” needed to probe the alleged cases of fraud, while reiterating his message that the 2020 presidential election has been “the most corrupt” in the history of the United States.

    A Special Counsel is usually set up as an agency to investigate particular instances of alleged illegality if it is believed that using usual prosecutors may result in a conflict of interest.

    William Barr, who was set to vacate his seat on 23 December, said during a Monday press conference that he was not planning to appoint a special counsel to review claims raised by the president and many of his supporters that the election victory was stolen from Trump through widespread fraud, ballot tampering or forgery via Dominion Voting Systems. 

    During the press event, Barr said that he stood by his earlier statement that there was no evidence of systematic fraud in the election that could have significantly influenced the outcome. He also said that there was “no basis” for the federal government to confiscate voting machines that were used on 3 November.

    No Special Counsel for Hunter Biden

    The outgoing attorney general also argued that there was no plan to appoint a Special Counsel to probe tax affairs of Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who revealed on 9 December that he had just learned that he was under investigation by the US Attorney´s Office in Delaware over his business activities, including in Ukraine and China.

    Barr said that he was sure that the probe was “handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department” and a special counsel was not needed in this case. Before that, Trump has sent some angry vibes on Twitter, saying that it was a “big disappointment” that the attorney general did not disclose the probe to the public, despite the news that it was ongoing for more than a year.

    Several days after that, Trump announced on Twitter that William Barr will leave his post before Christmas.

    “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!" Trump said about his once fierce supporter.

    A supporter of President Donald Trump dressed as Joe Biden participates in a demonstration in Freedom Square in Washington, Saturday, December 12, 2020
    © Wikipedia / Luis M. Alvarez
    Hunter Biden's Tax Probe Should Have Been Disclosed Before Trump Impeachment Trial, Senator Says
    Barr’s post will now be assumed by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Speaking in an interview with Reuters, he however refused to say whether he was planning to appoint special counsels to investigate “election fraud” claims or the president-elect’s son’s business deals, although there have now been reports that the discussions on the issue were ongoing. 

    Trump’s campaign lawsuits filed to oppose Joe Biden’s victory in key battleground states and the certification of results has so far failed to yield any significant results.

    On 14 December, Joe Biden was confirmed by the Electoral College as the new president-elect with 306 votes in his favour against Trump’s 232.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, William Barr, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Attorney General, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse