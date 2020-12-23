Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020.

    Trump Says Georgia ‘Slow Walking’ Vote Signature Verification Ahead of Key Congressional Count

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Georgia, one of the half-dozen US states in which the Trump campaign has alleged voter fraud in the 3 November election, agreed to a signature audit in one of the state’s counties last week, and promised to partner with a university to conduct a broader, statewide third-party signature match study.

    President Donald Trump has accused officials in Georgia of deliberately moving at a leisurely pace in the state’s vote signature verification, saying they “don’t want results to get out prior to January 6th,” the day Congress will hold its special joint session to count the Electoral College votes and formally finalize the election results.

    “They know what they are trying so hard to hide. Terrible people!” Trump tweeted, addressing the tweet to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

    Trump blasted Kemp last week for the latter’s alleged inaction on his campaign’s fraud claims, calling the governor a “clown” and demanding that he approve a special session of the state’s legislature and allow for signature verification. Trump went on to accuse Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of being “played” by Democratic operatives through loosened voting guidelines approved earlier this year.

    Raffensperger announced last Tuesday that his office had partnered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct a signature match audit in the state’s Cobb County, and to join with an accredited university to carry out a “statewide audit study” to “restore faith” in the democratic process.

    Georgia’s 16 electors cast their ballots for Democratic candidate Joe Biden during last week’s Electoral College vote, with Biden securing 302 electoral votes total, far more than the 270 he needed to win. Trump continues to reject the election results, claiming Democrats in battleground states conspired to rob him of victory. Trump alleges that his team has “hundreds of affidavits” and “thousands” of witness testimonies to back up the fraud allegations. However, the president has yet to win a major victory in court. Last week, the Supreme Court tossed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas alleging irregularities in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, essentially telling the Lonestar State that it was none of its business how other states conduct elections.

