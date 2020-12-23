Left Wing Democrats Praise Trump’s Call for Bigger Covid Relief Cheques

The Republican president went off on the new coronavirus relief package put together by Congress on Tuesday, suggesting that the “disgraceful” bill had “almost nothing to do with Covid,” and asking lawmakers to bump the “ridiculously low” $600 in direct relief payments up to $2,000 while cutting out pork barrel spending.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has jumped onboard President Donald Trump’s proposal to increase a new Covid relief payment to Americans by over 300 percent.

“Let’s do it,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wrote, saying she and Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib had already co-written the Covid amendment for the $2,000 cheques and praising Trump for being “willing to support our legislation.”

Tlaib, a fellow progressive, offered a more abrasive reply to Trump, asking him to send the bill back so Democrats could “put in the $2,000 we’ve been fighting for that your party has been blocking,” but also agreed to the idea.

Me and @AOC have the amendment ready. Send the bill back, and we will put in the $2,000 we’ve been fighting for that your party has been blocking. pic.twitter.com/GGXtJt77D9 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 23, 2020

Independent democratic socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called the increased direct payment scheme “great!” and recalled that he first introduced the idea of a $2,000 per person direct payment earlier this year. Sanders also took a partisan shot at Senate leader Mitch McConnell, urgent Trump to get the Kentucky senator and his other “Republican friends to stop opposing it and we can provide working class Americans with $2,000.”

That's great! I first introduced a bill to provide a $2,000 direct payment with @SenKamalaHarris & @EdMarkey 7 months ago. Now, Mr. President, get Mitch McConnell and your Republican friends to stop opposing it and we can provide working class Americans with $2,000. Let's do it. https://t.co/fKvqBsqM0k — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 23, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts took a similar approach, saying she was “100% on board” with the larger stimulus and asking McConnell if he and his party had “the heart” to “give the American people the relief they’ve needed for months.”

I’m 100% on board with $2000 survival checks for struggling families. House and Senate Dems are united on this. What do you say, @SenateMajLdr McConnell? Does your caucus have the heart to give the American people the relief they’ve needed for months? — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 23, 2020

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who initially supported stimulus containing less relief than Trump has publicly demanded, also relented and expressed support for the $2,000 offer, berating the Republicans, instead of her own party, and saying Democrats were “ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent.”

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

In September, before the presidential election, Pelosi told reporters that her party was withholding new relief because “all [Trump] wants is his name on a cheque that goes out.” Her remarks prompted a firestorm of criticism from conservatives, who accused the congresswoman of blocking much-needed relief for personal political gain.

In October, as the coronavirus stimulus package continued to remain deadlocked, Trump tried to pressure Congress into approving a second, emergency stand-alone payment of $1,200, similar to the one Americans got earlier this year. Lawmakers rejected the idea.

Leadership Challenge

Pelosi is already facing a potential challenge to her leadership from an unlikely source, with standup comedian-turned-YouTube political talk show host Jimmy Dore urging progressive Democrats to withhold support for the 80-year-old House speaker unless she brings single payer Medicare for all to a vote on the House floor in January. Dore’s idea sparked an intra-party fracas, given the Democrats’ slimmed down majority in the new Congress, with supporters of the party’s progressive wing divided on how to proceed.