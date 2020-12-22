Register
19:24 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A passenger gets swabbed for COVID-19 at a testing site at the convention center in Providence, R.I, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

    COVID-19 Pandemic Will Turn 2020 Into Deadliest Year in US History, CDC Says

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0a/1081419567_0:52:3072:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_013f4fcd1c3497d3bf9b183b6751b2cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012221081542513-covid-19-pandemic-will-turn-2020-into-deadliest-year-in-us-history-cdc-says/

    To date, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have prompted deaths in the US to spike by roughly 15% when compared to 2019 data, with researchers anticipating that figures will likely rise even further for the remainder of 2020.

    Preliminary data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday indicates that 2020 is on track to be the deadliest year in US history, as the death count is forecast to exceed 3 million.

    The CDC noted that the Land of the Free may record more than 3.2 million deaths by the end of 2020, which would be an increase of at least 400,000 when compared against data from 2019. Should forecasts be proven accurate, the spike would mark the single largest percentage jump since 1918, when deaths spiked by 46% on account of US soldiers who died in World War I and Americans who died amid the 1918 flu pandemic.

    While 2019 death statistics showed that the nation’s mortality rate had fallen and life expectancy had increased by several weeks, Robert Anderson, chief of the CDC’s Mortality Statistics Branch, told the Associated Press that life expectancy in the US for 2020 could plummet by as much as three years.

    Admittedly, the spike in the US’ recorded annual deaths was largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has maintained a positivity ratio of over 11% and has been the country leading the world with the highest case count. Figures released late Monday by Johns Hopkins University revealed that the US had surpassed 18 million cases and had reported 320,551 deaths. 

    However, according to Anderson, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, wasn’t the only cause of the higher death count in the US this year. More deaths than expected were caused by heart and circulatory diseases, dementia and diabetes.

    The US’ death statistics also worsened due to an increase in drug overdoses, which had been on the rise prior to the pandemic. Officials have noted that overdoses worsened since the pandemic caused disruptions to services provided by treatment and recovery centers. 

    The CDC explained in a December 17 release that over 81,000 overdose deaths occurred from June 2019 to the end of May 2020, the highest tally ever recorded in a one-year period.

    Amid concerns that deaths may only continue to spike during the holiday season, health professionals have doubled down on their calls urging Americans to adhere to the strict COVID-19 countermeasures. Anthony Fauci, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force, previously hinted that the US may return to a sense of normalcy sometime in mid to late 2021. 

    Related:

    COVID-19 Politics & Vaccines; Rep. Deb Haaland Tapped as Interior Secretary
    COVID That Stole Christmas? People From Around World Tell How Pandemic Will Change Their Holidays
    Trump Signs $1.4Trln Spending Package That Includes $900Bln in COVID-19 Relief
    UK, France to Reach Deal on Travel Ban Involving Army Testing Truckers for COVID, Reports Say
    Numerous Polish Truck Drivers Stranded in UK as France Shuts Border Over COVID-19
    Tags:
    CDC, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug deaths, deaths, pandemic, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse