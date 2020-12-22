Trump Signs $1.4Trln Spending Package That Includes $900Bln in COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has signed a $1.4 trillion federal spending package for 2021 that includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 1520, the 'Further Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021,' which provides fiscal year (FY) 2021 appropriations to Federal agencies through Monday, December 28, 2020, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government", the statement read.

The two houses of Congress passed the legislation on Monday night.

The COVID-19 relief package includes $300 weekly unemployment benefits, as well as $600 stimulus checks for qualifying adults and children in the United States.

The funding legislation includes $696 billion for defence spending and renews a $290 million budget for the "countering Russian influence fund."

The bill also includes $275 million in security assistance to Ukraine in addition to $453 million in aid to the country for other activities not related to defence. The legislation also includes $132 million in aid to Georgia.

Lawmakers allocated another $15.35 billion for US nuclear weapons activities, an increase of $2.9 billion above the 2020 level, to maintain nuclear deterrence and to fund Research and Development capabilities.

The legislation also includes $710 million for efforts to counter Daesh*, including support for the Iraqi Security Forces, Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting Daesh*.

A separate summary of the bill states that no funds from the 2021 spending package will be used to exercise the United States' control over any oil resources in Iraq or Syria.

The bill also provides $160 million for programs with countries in the Africa Command area of responsibility, $56 million above the budget request. It also provides $120 million for programmes with countries in the Southern Command area of responsibility, $46 million above the budget request.

